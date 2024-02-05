Radhika Gupta shares career and life mantras: "I'm learning to ruthlessly say no"

In a recent Ranveer Allahbadia podcast episode featuring Radhika Gupta MD and CEO at Edelweiss Mutual Fund, the conversation delved deeply into the complexities of women navigating the landscape of the business world. Gupta shares insights on empowering women in business. Highlights here.

1. Learn to say no

"I'm learning to say no a lot more." She says learning to say no is important, as is prioritizing your work and goals. She says, "Be it socially or professionally, I'm learning to ruthlessly say no".

2. Breaking Taboos around Pregnancy and Miscarriage

Radhika Gupta opened the discussion by sharing her experience of pregnancy and how miscarriages are almost taboo to talk about. Gupta emphasized the importance of challenging societal norms, providing career advice tailored for women, and creating an inclusive work environment. In her words, "being a mother makes me a better professional, and being a professional makes me a better mother.” Both go hand in hand.

3. Balancing Career and Family Priorities

A crucial topic in the conversation was the impact of fear on career decisions and the delicate balance required to manage career and family priorities. Radhika Gupta highlighted the necessity of setting clear priorities to maintain a healthy work-life balance. She says one cannot always balance things out sometimes work consumes more time and sometimes family, one needs to prioritize.

4. Be Ambitious and Aspirational

Gupta highlighted the advantages of being an ambitious woman in the workforce. She said one needs to ask for what they deserve. And to always keep your dreams high and shoot for the moon. She also adds that women need to accept the fact that life is not easy for us, she positively cited the active efforts by companies to increase female representation. Emphasizing how teams are increasing diversity.