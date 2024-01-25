Rolls-Royce launches its luxury EV Spectre in India at a starting price of Rs. 7.5 crore

Rolls-Royce has launched the Spectre, its latest all-electric model in India. The Spectre, priced at Rs 7.5 crore (approximately $1 million), meets India's growing demand for high-end luxury electric vehicles (EVs). The luxury automaker hopes to transform the landscape with a vehicle that effortlessly combines luxury, modern technology, and a commitment to sustainability.

The Spectre, which was unveiled at a launch event in South India, attracted attendees with a striking 'Chartreuse' (greenish-yellow) color that added another layer of distinction to its presence. This event followed Spectre’s global debut in October 2023 in West Sussex, England, reinforcing Rolls-Royce's commitment to electric vehicles. Rolls-Royce's determined vision includes transitioning to an all-electric vehicle collection by the end of 2030. The Spectre, with its unique design and advanced electric powertrain, demonstrates this commitment.

According to Ivan Kang, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Product and Regional Sales Manager, high-net-worth individuals in their mid-40s have become Rolls-Royce's primary customer base in India. Kang also mentioned that the average age of Rolls-Royce customers is decreasing, with mid-40s high-income individuals expressing a strong preference for the Spectre line. This demographic shift reflects the shifting landscape of luxury car buyers in India.

The luxury automaker does not disclose specific booking figures, Ivan Kang acknowledged that there is a strong demand for the Spectre, resulting in a wait of more than a year for customers eagerly anticipating delivery. Rolls-Royce car's pricing is influenced by individual customer preferences, resulting in a unique and personalized ownership experience. The Spectre’s starting price of Rs 7.5 crore (ex-showroom) reflects the exclusivity of this electric car.