Sanofi appoints Himanshu Bakshi as general manager - consumer healthcare

Sanofi India Limited (SIL) announced the appointment of Himanshu Bakshi as general manager for its Consumer Healthcare (CHC) business, effective 15th January 2024. Bakshi has worked in various roles across commercial, marketing, and general management in Indian and multinational companies. He has led large and diverse teams by fostering a culture of growth and development in Reckitt Benckiser, PepsiCo and Dabur. His most recent stint was with Danone India as its Managing Director. Bakshi will be a member of Sanofi India’s leadership team and senior management. He will also be a member of Sanofi’s AMEA (Africa, Middle East & Asia) Region leadership team, and CHC senior management.