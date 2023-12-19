comScore

Sanofi appoints Himanshu Bakshi as general manager - consumer healthcare

Himanshu Bakshi has worked in various roles across commercial, marketing, and general management in Indian and multinational companies.

Himanshu Bakshi will be a member of Sanofi India’s leadership team and senior management. He will also be a member of Sanofi’s AMEA (Africa, Middle East & Asia) Region leadership team, and CHC senior management.

Sanofi India Limited (SIL) announced the appointment of Himanshu Bakshi as general manager for its Consumer Healthcare (CHC) business, effective 15th January 2024. Bakshi has worked in various roles across commercial, marketing, and general management in Indian and multinational companies. He has led large and diverse teams by fostering a culture of growth and development in Reckitt Benckiser, PepsiCo and Dabur. His most recent stint was with Danone India as its Managing Director. Bakshi will be a member of Sanofi India’s leadership team and senior management. He will also be a member of Sanofi’s AMEA (Africa, Middle East & Asia) Region leadership team, and CHC senior management.

With a vision of building the best Fast Moving Consumer Healthcare, (FMCH) company in the world and for the world, SIL earlier this year had announced that the Company’s Consumer Healthcare business will be demerged into its wholly owned subsidiary, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited (SCHIL), subject to necessary approvals and sanction by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai.


