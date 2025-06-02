            

Tilt appoints Subbaraju Alluri as CEO, SEA

Subbaraju Alluri's responsibilities will include leading the agency's regional growth strategy, strengthening their integrated service offering, and deepening Tilt's presence across key Asian markets.

By  Storyboard18Jun 2, 2025 10:54 AM
Subbaraju Alluri began his career in advertising starting with JWT Worldwide as the account director. Then, he also led RAPP as the director of client services.

Integrated creative agency Tilt has appointed Subbaraju Alluri as the chief executive officer, SEA. He continues to be the board member of the agency, a position he took up starting January.

His journey at Grey Group began as the senior vice president of the Indonesian region. As the group CEO of the Indonesia and Thailand, he launched Batey Productions, a content creation and in-house production facility.

He also led the transformation from traditional creative to digital/social and shopper services. Then, he went on to launch Grey Voice Lab - a consulting practice.

As Genero's managing director - Asia, Alluri led existing major partnerships including Facebook, Google, TikTok and Amazon, as well as identifying and growing new partnerships.

Alluri has worked on diverse categories – on global, regional and local businesses. Some of them are P&G, Unilever, GSK, J&J, Ferrero, Sanofi, Sentosa, Nestle, Qatar Airways Global, Pringles, Hilton, Sheraton, Meta, Google, TikTok, X ( Twitter)), BMW, Volvo, Mitsubishi, HSBC, Standard Chartered, Citi and more.


