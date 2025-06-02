Vadilal appoints Shiv Shivakumar as Chairman of the Board

ADVERTISEMENT
Vadilal Industries, ice cream and frozen food products manufacturing company, has appointed Shiv Shivakumar as chairman of the board of directors.
Currently, Shivakumar serves as the operating partner at Advent International.
Shivakumar started his career as a management trainee in the consumer products division at Hindustan Ciba Geigy before shifting to Hindustan Unilever Limited where he spent 19 years in sales, marketing and general management positions. He moved to Philips, India as chief executive officer of the consumer electronics division in 2003.
Shivakumar began his career at Nokia as the managing director, and rose to the position of senior vice president - emerging markets. Under his management, Nokia built its entire services portfolio, including Nokia Life Tools.
In 2013, Shivakumar was appointed as the chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo Holdings Private Limited, India where he managed brand portfolios across beverages, snacks and nutrition. He also managed PepsiCo’s franchise business across Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.
In 2018, Shivakumar had joined Aditya Birla Group as the group executive president, corporate strategy.
He has also held the position of a chairperson at the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) and Burger King respectively.