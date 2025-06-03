            
PhysicsWallah appoints Satish Sharma as Chief Marketing Officer

Prior to joining PW, he served as CMO at Unyscape, where he spent over 16 years building digital products and scaling marketing strategies for startups and enterprises across sectors.

By  Storyboard18Jun 3, 2025 6:43 PM
Sharma, an IIT-BHU alumnus, brings over two decades of cross-industry experience in marketing, operations and product development, having held key leadership roles at Unyscape Infocom, IBM and Tata Steel.

PhysicsWallah (PW) has appointed Satish Sharma as its Chief Marketing Officer, as the company looks to sharpen its brand positioning and accelerate growth in India’s competitive online learning landscape.

Sharma wrote on LinkedIn, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Marketing Officer at PW (PhysicsWallah)! It’s going to be a hell of a journey, hoping to serve the larger goal with the passion, honesty, and kindness it deserves.”

Sharma is expected to play a pivotal role in scaling PW’s next phase of growth, especially as the company diversifies its offerings beyond test prep into upskilling, K-12 and hybrid learning formats. Sharma’s appointment signals a renewed focus on strengthening the brand’s emotional connect with students, sharpening performance marketing, and enhancing the platform’s nationwide and regional reach.


First Published on Jun 3, 2025 6:43 PM

