Asha Kharga appointed as chief customer officer at Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd.

The Mahindra Group has announced the appointment of Asha Kharga as the Chief Customer Officer of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. (MHRIL), effective July 1, 2025, the company stated in an exchange filing. Kharga currently serves as the CCO for the Mahindra Group.

Kharga brings with her over 28 years of experience in building customer-centric premium brands across sectors. Her track record of strategic insight, creative leadership, and deep understanding of consumer behaviour positions her well to lead Mahindra Holidays' next phase of growth.

She is expected to drive the company's brand transformation, guest experience innovation, and marketing strategy.

Speaking on the announcement, Dr. Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group said, "Asha’s expertise will be key to leveraging the potential of Mahindra Holidays, as we seek to transform and significantly grow the business. Her strength in aligning brand vision with customer experiences will be valuable for the business. This move is consistent with the Group’s philosophy to place strong leaders in areas of meaningful value creation.”

Manoj Bhat, MD & CEO, MHRIL, added, “We are delighted to welcome Asha to our leadership team. We have ambitious plans as we expand our resort footprint to 10,000 keys by 2030. Our focus is on premium offerings, and we wanted a seasoned leader with the expertise to align brand vision with exceptional experiences. Her appointment will accelerate building a business that meets the changing needs of leisure travellers."