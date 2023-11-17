Schneider Electric launches new integrated marketing campaign

Schneider Electric has announced the launch of EcoCare service membership in India, along with an electrifying integrated marketing campaign titled: #SkipTheDrama.

EcoCare is a next-generation services plan for customers who demand top-notch expertise and proactive management of their facility and infrastructure. It enables them to drive their decarbonization priorities while ensuring uninterrupted electrical installation uptime to support their evolving business needs. Through this membership service, customers gain exclusive access to Schneider Electric's experts and optimal service levels, including digital services and deep insights on asset conditions. This allows them to unlock safety, efficiency, and sustainability improvements.

This campaign addresses one of the major challenges faced by site, maintenance, data center, or facility managers – managing installation downtime. It showcases how Schneider Electric's EcoCare Services package can help overcome this challenge in a dramatic manner. The unique visuals, inspired by Hollywood horror movies, shed light on how EcoCare solves problems and removes the stress caused by poor maintenance strategies and lack of expert support. In the process, customers can avoid horror stories and unnecessary drama. Schneider Electric has embraced a creative strategy that leans on ‘horror’ and highlights how the EcoCare Services package can effectively help customers #SkipTheDrama.

Through the newly rolled-out integrated marketing campaign, Schneider Electric leans into the dramatic elements of horros. It uses visuals such as scary buildings, close-up faces, and tension-building teasers. Similar to today's streaming services, Schneider Electric provides audiences with an option to 'skip' all this tension. Drawing inspiration from iconic horror movie trailers and posters, Schneider Electric tells the story in three unique forms: The Disaster Story, Breaking Point, and Data Center Down. These stories showcase the most common technical breakdowns faced by companies in India and globally, and how Schneider Electric EcoCare is a game-changing solution to help customers navigate such horror scenarios.

Rajat Abbi, Vice President - Global Marketing, Chief Marketing Officer, Greater India, Schneider Electric, said, "EcoCare is more than a service offering; it embodies our unwavering commitment to our valued customers. With this launch, our ambition is to embark on an extraordinary journey, harnessing the captivating power of cinema, specifically the thrill of horror, to vividly illustrate how EcoCare empowers businesses to navigate smoothly and decisively, without disruptions, enabling them to #SkipTheDrama. This marks a significant milestone in redefining the marketing playbook in the country."