ShareThe Spotlight: Whoppl's Ramya Ramachandran on resilience and focus on the long game

Note to readers: Storyboard18's Share The Spotlight aims to highlight inspirational stories of women who continue breaking barriers and setting the precedent for other women marketers, entrepreneurs and communication specialists.

The initiative aims to kick off a movement where people from across these communities step up and share their spotlight with other women. They could be women in their team or any other team, a new group or previous one, from a past workplace or the current one.

Share The Spotlight calls on us all to come out and share words of praise and encouragement for each other, appreciating and acknowledging the contributions of so many people who make businesses, brands and workplaces better. Learn and understand how to face challenges and seize opportunities while bringing along others on the path to progress.

This is just the beginning of a long journey to spotlight individuals who are empowering others and bringing change and growth for all. Together we rise.

"One of the biggest professional challenges has been starting my career in my early twenties. While the youthful energy and fresh perspective were assets, establishing myself and proving my merit took significant effort. Age, unfortunately, can sometimes be a hurdle, and I often had to demonstrate my capabilities by going above and beyond. Building trust took extra work, as preconceptions about younger generations can be ingrained, " says Ramya Ramachandran, Founder & CEO, Whoppl.

"However, these challenges fuelled my resilience. I remained focused on the long game, on building something substantial and innovative. Surrounding myself with a team of like-minded individuals who shared my ambition and hunger for growth proved invaluable. Together, we create a powerful synergy, " she adds.

For Ramachandran, her biggest achievement has been launching Whoppl – a content-to-commerce company. "They embody my passion for diversification and exploration – constantly identifying new territories to venture into and conquer, " she says.

When it comes to female role models, Whitney Wolfe Herd, co-founder of Bumble, is a true inspiration for Ramachandran. Her creation of an app that empowers women by giving them control over initiating connections was revolutionary. That kind of boldness and innovative spirit is what I aspire to embody in my own endeavours.