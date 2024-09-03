'Women plus technology is a powerful combination', says Adobe's Anindita Veluri

The biggest asset in any company is women as they bring perspectives and have the ability to create a lot more fun, said Anindita Veluri, Director-marketing at Adobe India, at Storyboard18’s Share The Spotlight event in Bengaluru.

Veluri said that in Adobe it's not only about hiring women, or getting them back to work, or just empowering them but it is about ensuring that every woman has the liberty to create and to do something that is unique and helps her to shine. "They (Women) are superstars in our organization," she added. On the combination of women and technology, Veluri said, "It's a sexy role to be in". Technology is unbiased and never chooses anyone based on gender, instead, "Technology is about understanding what you trying to solve, and is open for everyone".

Further, Veluri shared the spotlight with two women who she admires - Shruthi Harikrishna - Head, Global CoE for Analytics and Innovation - at Adobe, and Preeti Narayanan, Founder of Windward Kennels.

Shruti spoke about the significance of saying 'No' to wrong things in life to create balance with good things. On the other hand, Narayana shared her journey of becoming an entrepreneur due to a supportive husband and family. She said highs and lows will keep coming in life but "to adapt" is something she has learned in her journey as a wife, mother and businesswoman.

Other notable leaders who took part in the event and highlighted the achievements of inspiring women include Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder of Biocon Limited; Intel's Roshni Das; ITC Foods COO Ali Harris Shere; Cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy, Zivame's COO Lavanya Pachisia; and Diageo's Chief Innovation Officer Vikram Damodaran.