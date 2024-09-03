Veda Krishnamurthy on the power of resilience and female cricketers being role models

At Storyboard18's Share The Spotlight event held recently in Bengaluru, Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy stated the importance of being a part of a supportive family as she reminisced how that made an impact on her decision-making abilities when she was a teenager. Krishnamurthy realised that no matter what, there would always be a comeback.

The cricketer shared the spotlight with Varna Bhat, CEO, Blisswater Industries Pvt. Ltd, and Megha Arkaa, TruMillets at Storyboard18’s Share The Spotlight.

"What motivates me to push forward is the belief that my comeback should be stronger than my setback. I come from a small town in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka. When I was 12, most people around my school migrated to the cities for educational opportunities. When I moved to Bangalore, it was for cricket, which was unusual at that time. People were skeptical, but I was confident in my decision," she shared.

"My parents have always been a constant support system for me. My dad was the emotional one, while my mom was the practical one. She said it was up to me to decide whether I wanted to achieve this goal. Making such decisions at a younger age made me feel that whatever I went through in life, I could come back stronger. At the age of 18, when I made the Indian team as a batter, I scored a half-century in my first match. I was batting at number 5 and felt very proud of myself," she added.

Krishnamurthy also discussed the impact of the Indian women's cricket team, noting that many young girls aspired to be like Mithali Raj or Jhulan Goswami.

Varna Bhat, a pioneer in the Indian whiskey industry, shared her experiences as a woman in a male-dominated field. She recalled a time when a male bureaucrat questioned her decision to sell liquor, assuming that women should not be involved in the alcohol industry. However, upon realizing that his own daughter was a professional, he understood her point and supported her.