Promoting diversity: ITC aims for holistic solutions with inclusive workforce

Promoting diversity in the workplace, especially by recruiting more women enhances the value to customers by incorporating a wider range of perspectives and ideas, Ali Harris Shere, COO, of Biscuits and Cake, Food Business at ITC said at Storyboard18's Share The Spotlight event.

He said that ITC believes that a diverse workforce results in far richer discourse, and adds value to all stakeholders.

Harris cited ITC's workforce data during the event, highlighting how the FMCG brand promotes diversity.

"In 2023, of all the management trainees that we hired, 41% of them were women, and 47% were female interns," Harris said.

He added that five of the large factories of ITC have the majority of women employees and one of the factories is 100% operated by female staff only.

"This wouldn't be possible unless you really believe in whole diversity and inclusion," Harris said.

Karuna Sri Divi, Vice President and Head of Marketing for snacks, noodles, and pasta at ITC said that the brand provides an equitable environment where everybody can express their views freely.

Kriti Agarwal, senior brand manager for Biscuits and Cakes at ITC said empowering women and fostering inclusivity are the two significant things in a workplace.

"Men and women are the same in every aspect and there's no significant difference between the two. When a work has to be hand-given to a man, it can equally be given to a woman. People should be given equal responsibilities., an equal share of challenges when it comes to work," Deepti Kaushal, lead scientist at ITC's Life Sciences and Technology Centre said.