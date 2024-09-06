            
      Promoting diversity: ITC aims for holistic solutions with inclusive workforce

      At Storyboard18’s Share The Spotlight, Ali Harris Shere, COO, of Biscuits and Cake, Food Business at ITC shared stage with Karuna Sri Divi, Vice President and Head of Marketing for snacks, noodles, and pasta at ITC, Kriti Agarwal, senior brand manager for Biscuits and Cakes at ITC, and Deepti Kaushal, lead scientist at ITC's Life Sciences and Technology Centre

      By  Storyboard18Sep 6, 2024 12:45 PM
      Storyboard18's Share The Spotlight event: Ali Harris Shere, COO, of Biscuits and Cake, Food Business at ITC (L), Karuna Sri Divi, Vice President and Head of Marketing for snacks, noodles, and pasta at ITC (Centre), and Kriti Agarwal, senior brand manager for Biscuits and Cakes at ITC (R).

      Promoting diversity in the workplace, especially by recruiting more women enhances the value to customers by incorporating a wider range of perspectives and ideas, Ali Harris Shere, COO, of Biscuits and Cake, Food Business at ITC said at Storyboard18's Share The Spotlight event.

      He said that ITC believes that a diverse workforce results in far richer discourse, and adds value to all stakeholders.

      Harris cited ITC's workforce data during the event, highlighting how the FMCG brand promotes diversity.

      "In 2023, of all the management trainees that we hired, 41% of them were women, and 47% were female interns," Harris said.

      He added that five of the large factories of ITC have the majority of women employees and one of the factories is 100% operated by female staff only.

      "This wouldn't be possible unless you really believe in whole diversity and inclusion," Harris said.

      Karuna Sri Divi, Vice President and Head of Marketing for snacks, noodles, and pasta at ITC said that the brand provides an equitable environment where everybody can express their views freely.

      Kriti Agarwal, senior brand manager for Biscuits and Cakes at ITC said empowering women and fostering inclusivity are the two significant things in a workplace.

      "Men and women are the same in every aspect and there's no significant difference between the two. When a work has to be hand-given to a man, it can equally be given to a woman. People should be given equal responsibilities., an equal share of challenges when it comes to work," Deepti Kaushal, lead scientist at ITC's Life Sciences and Technology Centre said.

      Storyboard18 organized "Share The Spotlight" event on 30th August in which notable leaders such as Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder of Biocon Limited; Intel's Roshni Das; Anindita Veluri, Director-marketing at Adobe Indi; Cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy, Zivame's COO Lavanya Pachisia; and Diageo's Chief Innovation Officer Vikram Damodaran shared their valuable insights on advertising, marketing, women empowerment and other topics.


      First Published on Sep 6, 2024 12:45 PM

