Shilpa Shetty Kundra launches new kids fashion venture Zip Zap Zoom

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has started a new venture in the world of apparel sector with Zip Zap Zoom. Partnering up with Ashmika Sadh, Shetty is launching her venture in the kids fashion industry. Ashmika Sadh, a curator of sustainable fashion, entrepreneur, and an expert in manufacturing and export will add her expertise to make the venture a promising one. Sadh is also part of ShreeKrishna Dyeing & Printing Works, her family managed business which has been running since the past 50 years.

Zip Zap Zoom is a new clothing line for teenagers and the little ones, aiming to reshape the industry combining both Shilpa’s fashion sense, artistic talents and Ashmika’s industry knowledge and entrepreneurial expertise.

The venture focuses on offering entertainment friendly clothing made with sustainable materials that provide safety and comfort to the children.

Speaking about Zip Zap Zoom, Shilpa said, “ I have always wanted to understand the manufacturing process, whether the dyes are chemical free, the fabric is azo-free, friendly for kids as well environmentally sustainable,”

Sadh added, "Everything is ethically sourced, because we don’t allow any compromises for the children. We have introduced some special kinds of fabrics in our line of clothing which are extremely soft, comfortable & hypoallergenic, suitable for children who have sensitive skin allergies. As we move forward, we will share more about our processes.”

The brand’s motto is ‘ Expressive Fashion For Kids’. Following this principle, the venture has introduced a new collection that emphasises on the individuality and self expression of each child. The brand has crafted 80 percent of its collection using sustainable materials such as organic cotton and recycled polyester, demonstrating its commitment to environmental responsibility.