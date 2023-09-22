Some Swiggy bills carry an extra charge, sparks outrage on social media

Swiggy has allegedly been reported by users to have charged extra on the total order amount upwards by a few rupees, as claimed by several users on the social media platform X on Thursday (September 21).
A user by the handle 'Kingslyj' was the first to point out that all recent Swiggy transactions were for whole figures despite taxes charged not being whole figures. As per this user's calculation, he was allegedly charged Rs 3.09 extra per order.
Another #SwiggyScam 🧵— (@kingslyj) September 21, 2023
Recently noticed that all Swiggy txns were for whole figure amounts, while other card txns still had paisa amounts.
Dug a bit and discovered @Swiggy used charge the exact amount to the paisa once upon a time but have since started salami slicing. pic.twitter.com/5z7K8BjqSs
Soon after, several users on platform X began sharing screenshots of their orders, where the final amount allegedly exceeded the actual total provided in the breakdown.
Holy moly. This is actual fraud and I found that @Swiggy is doing this even for me! Here's my last order and it adds up to 255.60. But they charge 259?— Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) September 21, 2023
This stinks. It can't be some random error, it seems to be on purpose to add rs. 3 extra. What's going on? https://t.co/kfm9kGaxXO pic.twitter.com/8mTyCZEmom
This reporter also conducted an independent verification of a recent Swiggy order, finding that the total amounted to 320.08 but was allegedly charged Rs 323.
Several users reported reaching out to customer support seeking an explanation but were met with responses such as, 'As I calculated, your bill is correct'.
THE AUDACITY OF GASLIGHTING ME?? @SwiggyCares @Swiggy https://t.co/nm89rSARHP pic.twitter.com/FURMgJHNCy— Shalalala (aspiring corpse) (@fodnicha_bhaat) September 21, 2023
However, Swiggy issued a statement to CNBC-TV18, stating, "We confirm no customers have been overcharged and they have paid the correct amount. This was due to a tech bug, which we have fixed. We continue to deliver thousands of orders every minute to our customers."
Some users may note incorrect discount amounts in their order history page. However, users have actually paid as per the prescribed discount amount during the checkout. Customers have paid the correct amount. This discrepancy in order history and actual paid value is due (1/2) https://t.co/Ywh4TRn350— Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) September 21, 2023
The issue was identified on the order history page, specifically with orders that had discounts applied. For instance, when customers received a Swiggy Weekend discount of Rs 125 during their order, it incorrectly showed up as Rs 128 in the order history page. However, the deduction at the time of order placement was Rs 125. This bug, Swiggy says, has now been fixed.