Some Swiggy bills carry an extra charge, sparks outrage on social media

Swiggy issued a statement stating, "We confirm no customers have been overcharged and they have paid the correct amount. This was due to a tech bug, which we have fixed. We continue to deliver thousands of orders every minute to our customers."

Sep 22, 2023
Swiggy has allegedly been reported by users to have charged extra on the total order amount upwards by a few rupees, as claimed by several users on the social media platform X on Thursday (September 21). (Image sourced from CNBC)

Swiggy has allegedly been reported by users to have charged extra on the total order amount upwards by a few rupees, as claimed by several users on the social media platform X on Thursday (September 21).

A user by the handle 'Kingslyj' was the first to point out that all recent Swiggy transactions were for whole figures despite taxes charged not being whole figures. As per this user's calculation, he was allegedly charged Rs 3.09 extra per order.

Soon after, several users on platform X began sharing screenshots of their orders, where the final amount allegedly exceeded the actual total provided in the breakdown.

This reporter also conducted an independent verification of a recent Swiggy order, finding that the total amounted to 320.08 but was allegedly charged Rs 323.

Several users reported reaching out to customer support seeking an explanation but were met with responses such as, 'As I calculated, your bill is correct'.

However, Swiggy issued a statement to CNBC-TV18, stating, "We confirm no customers have been overcharged and they have paid the correct amount. This was due to a tech bug, which we have fixed. We continue to deliver thousands of orders every minute to our customers."

The issue was identified on the order history page, specifically with orders that had discounts applied. For instance, when customers received a Swiggy Weekend discount of Rs 125 during their order, it incorrectly showed up as Rs 128 in the order history page. However, the deduction at the time of order placement was Rs 125. This bug, Swiggy says, has now been fixed.


First Published on Sep 22, 2023

