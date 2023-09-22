Some Swiggy bills carry an extra charge, sparks outrage on social media

Swiggy has allegedly been reported by users to have charged extra on the total order amount upwards by a few rupees, as claimed by several users on the social media platform X on Thursday (September 21).

A user by the handle 'Kingslyj' was the first to point out that all recent Swiggy transactions were for whole figures despite taxes charged not being whole figures. As per this user's calculation, he was allegedly charged Rs 3.09 extra per order.

Another #SwiggyScam 🧵



Recently noticed that all Swiggy txns were for whole figure amounts, while other card txns still had paisa amounts.



Dug a bit and discovered @Swiggy used charge the exact amount to the paisa once upon a time but have since started salami slicing. pic.twitter.com/5z7K8BjqSs — ؜ (@kingslyj) September 21, 2023

Soon after, several users on platform X began sharing screenshots of their orders, where the final amount allegedly exceeded the actual total provided in the breakdown.

Holy moly. This is actual fraud and I found that @Swiggy is doing this even for me! Here's my last order and it adds up to 255.60. But they charge 259?



This stinks. It can't be some random error, it seems to be on purpose to add rs. 3 extra. What's going on? https://t.co/kfm9kGaxXO pic.twitter.com/8mTyCZEmom — Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) September 21, 2023

This reporter also conducted an independent verification of a recent Swiggy order, finding that the total amounted to 320.08 but was allegedly charged Rs 323.

Several users reported reaching out to customer support seeking an explanation but were met with responses such as, 'As I calculated, your bill is correct'.

However, Swiggy issued a statement to CNBC-TV18, stating, "We confirm no customers have been overcharged and they have paid the correct amount. This was due to a tech bug, which we have fixed. We continue to deliver thousands of orders every minute to our customers."

However, Swiggy issued a statement to CNBC-TV18, stating, "We confirm no customers have been overcharged and they have paid the correct amount. This was due to a tech bug, which we have fixed. We continue to deliver thousands of orders every minute to our customers."

Some users may note incorrect discount amounts in their order history page. However, users have actually paid as per the prescribed discount amount during the checkout. Customers have paid the correct amount. This discrepancy in order history and actual paid value is due (1/2) https://t.co/Ywh4TRn350 — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) September 21, 2023