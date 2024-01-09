Sony Pictures Networks India extends exclusive UFC broadcast rights in Indian subcontinent

UFC caters to a massive global audience. UFC is renowned for its top-class fights along with talented fighters and is a dream platform for fighters across the world to showcase their MMA skills. UFC features many of the world's greatest fighters, including Israel Adesanya, Leon Edwards, Jon Jones, Islam Makhachev, Sean O'Malley, Alex Pereira, and Alexander Volkanovski. Some of the best up-and-coming fighters in UFC are coming out of Eurasia, which has a rapidly expanding fan base for the sport. And with the UFC roster inclusion of Anshul Jubli, the first fighter from India to receive win a UFC contract via winning the tournament for Asia's best MMA prospects, ROAD TO UFC, and Puja Tomar, the first India-born female fighter, the timing could not have been better to make headway in the Indian subcontinent.