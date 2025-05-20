            
HT Media's print ad revenue drops by 3% to Rs 293 crore in Q4FY25

The digital segment of the company reported a 35% increase in operating revenue at Rs 58 crore in Q4FY25

By  Storyboard18May 20, 2025 3:37 PM
HT Media reports 88% profit in Q4FY25

HT Media on Tuesday reported a profit of Rs 51.36 crore for the January-March quarter for fiscal year 2025. The media company reported a profit of Rs 14.2 crore for the full fiscal 2025. The company's revenue from operations increased from Rs 464.41 crore in Q4 FY24 to Rs 513.57 crore in the March quarter in FY25.

The print ad revenue of the company witnessed a 3% drop in Quarter 4 fiscal year 2025 at Rs 293 crore. However, the print ad revenue showed a marginal upside on a full-year basis, with auto, real estate, and education becoming key growth drivers. The company's ad revenue stood at to Rs 1,065 crore in full fiscal 2025.

HT Media print-English reported an ad revenue of Rs 158 crore in Q4FY25.

The digital segment of the company reported a 35% increase in operating revenue at Rs 58 crore in Q4FY25 compared to Rs 43 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The company attributed the digital revenue growth to OTTplay and Shine businesses.


First Published on May 20, 2025 3:37 PM

