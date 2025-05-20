The internet can't stop talking about Vishal Mega Mart's security guard hiring. Here's why

ADVERTISEMENT
A routine job advertisement by retail chain Vishal Mega Mart has unexpectedly captured the pulse of the internet, turning the humble position of a security guard into a viral sensation and a subject of nationwide meme culture.
The retail giant, which operates over 645 outlets across India, recently announced a large-scale recruitment drive to hire thousands of security guards.
Also Read: Vishal Mega Mart's focus on building strong brands, enhancing customer loyalty to drive growth
While the company's intent was to bolster in-store security amid growing operational demands, social media had other plans.
Within days of the announcement, platforms such as Instagram, X, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram were flooded with memes, reels, and parody posts.
Netizens turned the job opening into an exaggerated aspiration, with catchphrases like "Ek hi sapna - Vishal Mega Mart security guard" and "Vishal Mega Mart chowkidaar first attempt fail" mimicking the pressure-laden language typically reserved for India's most competitive entrance exams, such as UPSC, IIT-JEE, and NEET.
Fuelled by satire, users began fabricating an elaborate selection process for the role.
One viral post claimed an entrance test had been conducted on April 1, complete with written exams in Current Affairs and English, a Medical Test, Physical Training, and bonus points for candidates with prior guarding experience, martial arts training, or firearm handling skills.
As memes spread and intrigue soared, real curiosity about the actual job details also emerged.
According to data from job platforms like AmbitionBox and Glassdoor, the monthly salary for Vishal Mega Mart’s security staff typically ranges as follows:
Freshers: ₹9,000 – ₹12,000
Experienced guards: ₹13,000 – ₹18,000
Supervisors: ₹19,000 – ₹25,000
Perks include medical coverage, Provident Fund (PF), and exclusive in-store discounts for employees.