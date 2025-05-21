            
Adidas vs Puma: Legendary feud set for TV series adaptation

New drama series to explore the dramatic Dassler brothers' split that birthed global sportswear giants Adidas and Puma.

By  Storyboard18May 21, 2025 9:06 AM
The drama promises an in-depth exploration into the complex relationship and fierce rivalry between Adolf "Adi" Dassler, founder of Adidas, and his brother Rudolf "Rudi" Dassler, who established Puma. (Image credits: LinkedIn)

The infamous brotherly rift that divided a small German town and gave rise to two of the world's most iconic sports-shoe brands, Adidas and Puma, is heading to television screens, according to media reports.

Producers announced on Sunday that the gripping saga, originating from the family archives of the Dassler family, will be adapted into a high-profile TV drama.

Hollywood-based production house No Fat Ego, known for backing Martin Scorsese's recent films, is leading the project, with acclaimed screenwriter Mark Williams, famed for Netflix series "Ozark," crafting the narrative.

The drama promises an in-depth exploration into the complex relationship and fierce rivalry between Adolf "Adi" Dassler, founder of Adidas, and his brother Rudolf "Rudi" Dassler, who established Puma.

Set in the small German town of Herzogenaurach, the series will delve into how the brothers, initially partners running a family-owned footwear business, fell out dramatically during World War II.

Williams is studying Dassler family home videos and memorabilia to authentically portray the brothers' troubled history, the report added. A key challenge will be sensitively handling their controversial past, including the brothers' membership in the Nazi party - a common occurrence among German industrialists at the time.

Rudolf Dassler fought in the war and was arrested upon his return, while Adolf remained at home trying to preserve the family business, which had been requisitioned for munitions production.

Producer Niels Juul stated that the series aims for "Succession-type drama," highlighting generational tensions and corporate intrigue. Juul, initially drawn to the Dassler brothers' involvement with legendary African American athlete Jesse Owens during the 1936 Berlin Olympics, underscored the need for complete creative independence to tell this complex story, the report further added.

No Fat Ego plans to independently develop the series before negotiating with major streaming platforms.


