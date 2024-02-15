SRK and YouTuber Technical Guruji collaborate to unveil Realme’s new smartphone

Realme has launched its latest Realme 12 Pro Series 5G campaign featuring an unanticipated collaboration of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and technical expert and YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary, popularly known as Technical Guruji. Together, the duo unboxes the latest Realme smartphone in a Tech vs. Bollywood style

The ad begins with Technical Guruji highlighting the features of realme 12 Pro Series 5G in his customary manner. SRK interrupts him as he is not able to comprehend the tech jargon and volunteers to take over the task. He imitates Gaurav’s style to start the unboxing again and explains the features in simplified language with a touch of Bollywood.

Realme appointed SRK as its brand ambassador for Realme smartphones in May 2023. The announcement was made during the launch of the Realme 11 Pro Series 5G in India.

The ad campaign is a part of a nine-minute long video episode titled ‘Zooming in with Real SRK’, hosted by Gaurav, popularly known as Technical Guruji. The video is accessible on Realme's YouTube channel.

In a candid interview-style conversation, SRK shares insights into his interests, preferences, and more, offering a genuine glimpse into his personal choices and experiences.