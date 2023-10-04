Suhana Masala launches new ad campaign; promotes new Gujarat spice range

Indian spice brand, Suhana Masala has released a minute-long TVC to promote and launch its new category of spices range, specially curated for consumers in the Gujarat market. The spice maker introduced the ‘Suhana Gujarat special spice range’, curated in collaboration with local Gujarati chefs to suit the palate of consumers.

Creative partner Sideways chose to bring this alive through the humorous lens of a ‘picky Baa’ in a Gujarati household.

The brand has roped in Padma Shri Awardee Sarita Joshi and Gujarati celebrity Anjali Barot for this multi-media marketing campaign. The multi-media campaign will run across TV, digital, Out-of-Home and retail activation mediums. The campaign is guided by Altivyst Advisors, designed by Sideways Consulting, and produced by Corcoise films. Vivek Sharma, the founder of Altivyst Advisors, has been taken on board as a marketing consultant for Suhana Masala where he is helping shape the marketing strategy and organization.

The film opens with a traditional elderly woman sensing various scents, fragrances, and odours transmitting throughout the house, with other characters dreading her ability to smell and notice objects from a distance by smell alone. The daughter in law is found to be in awe of her mother in law’s understanding of flavours and fragrances, and prompt judgement of the spice used in the meal – Suhana’s Red Chilli Powder. The tone of the campaign is quirky, home-like, and resonates well with most Indian households with elderly women.

Vishal Chordia, director – strategy, marketing and finance, Pravin Masalewale (Suhana), said, “We debuted in the Gujarat market back in 2009 and are now elated to further expand our product range. The renewed marketing initiative in Gujarat with special product range and a multimedia marketing campaign will reinforce our existing legacy, broaden our customer base, and contribute towards our business expansion plans. We are delighted to have partnered up with Sideways Consulting, Altivyst Advisors, and Corcoise Films to bring this vision to life.”