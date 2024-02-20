Tata Play Binge onboards punjabi OTT platform PTC Play to its mix

Tata Play Binge has added the Punjabi OTT platform, PTC Play, to its offerings. PTC Play, a part of PTC Network, aims to offer viewers entertainment on-the-move with complete integrated entertainment options on both, on-demand and Live TV.

With this partnership, Tata Play Binge users in India will have access to Live TV Channels, Punjabi Movies, Punjabi Web Series, Award Shows, Reality Shows, latest Punjabi Songs, Punjabi Virsa, Punjabi Short Films, Kids Special Content and more.

Users will also get ‘on-the-go access’ to the Live telecast of Gurbani from Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar, Hemkunt Sahib, and from other prominent Gurudwaras in India. PTC Play will also offer 24x7 Live access to all 7 channels of PTC Network and new digital films once every week.

It also contains fiction series like Chausar, Mohre, Mirza Sahiba Di Hate Story as well as reality shows and awards ceremonies like PTC Punjabi Music Awards, PTC Punjabi Films Awards, Mr. Punjab, Voice of Punjab, Akhada, Punjab De Superchef, and Miss PTC Punjab, among others.

Commenting on the new partnership, Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “With this latest addition, we will be bringing a comprehensive experience of Punjabi entertainment to our viewers who will enjoy unlimited access to the finest Punjabi movies, shows, music, and spiritual content. Welcoming PTC Play to the expanding universe of Tata Play Binge that offers a one-stop solution for everything entertainment.”