GST on Gaming: Video game industry less affected financially by 28% GST regulation, says Anuj Tandon of JetSynthesys

Away from all the debates of real money gaming, mobile games continue with their growth trajectory. Following the success of Sachin Saga Cricket Champions with over 30 million downloads, JetSynthesys, has introduced the Sachin Saga Pro Cricket (SSPC) mobile game. Aimed at bringing Tendulkar and his fans closer, this new game offers an immersive cricketing experience for global mobile gamers.

In a chat with Storyboard18, Anuj Tandon, CEO Gaming, JetSynthesys talks about the new game, marketing and monetizing mobile games in India and of course the new tax slab introduced in the space.

Excerpts

You already had a Sachin Saga name and now you have a different version of it? What are the key differences?

The Sachin Saga Championship has been a tremendous success for us. Taking our JetSynthesys’ collaboration with the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar ahead, we are bringing in Sachin Saga Pro Cricket that promises an immersive and authentic cricketing experience for mobile gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

This version offers a 3D cricket game experience, providing improved graphics and visuals compared to the previous game. It also introduces the ‘Legend's Journey’ career mode, allowing players to experience Sachin Tendulkar's career in three prominent phases of his cricketing journey: Boy Wonder, Master Blaster, and Legends Era. This element adds a deeper narrative and progression element to the game. The new version of the game also includes a "Pro Cam" feature that enables players to experience the cricketing action from the batsman's point of view, providing a more immersive and realistic gameplay experience.

Among other things, the game also features a first of its kind exclusive sneak peek into a ground-breaking virtual gallery of rare items that played a significant role in Sachin's illustrious cricketing career. This includes his famous Ferrari, Centurion Bat, Jerseys, and more.

Why do you think the first project took off so well? What attracts gamers to a game like this?

The immersive mobile game Sachin Saga Cricket Champions, which was created through a special joint venture with Sachin Tendulkar, allows players to take on the role of the illustrious Master Blaster. World’s premiere 3D mobile cricket game faithfully reproduces Sachin's motion-captured shots to produce a realistic, real-world-like cricket experience. Since its release in 2017, the game has had phenomenal national adoption, garnering over 25 million downloads. Being able to play in the master blaster's shoes let the players feel more connected to and like a part of him.

Can you define your audience profile?

Like the name would imply, Sachin Saga Pro Cricket is undoubtedly for Sachin Tendulkar’s fans who have admired his game and desire to at least replicate playing like him virtually. They can get an in-depth understanding of his entire cricketing career thanks to it. It also appeals to younger mobile gamers who are interested in multiplayer and live event gaming, as well as cricket fanatics who like playing cricket simulation games on their mobile devices. With its excellent graphics and user interface, this game offers plenty to draw in everyone.

What does the monetization model look like for games such as Sachin Saga Pro Cricket?

Games are monetized through video ads and IAP (In App Purchase) where players purchase digital stadiums, jerseys and cricket gear.

What are your marketing plans for Sachin Saga Pro Cricket?

Sachin Saga Pro Cricket first of all has a deep integration with Sachin Tendulkar within game galleries and social media promotion by Sachin himself. This is the first stage of marketing apart from using all other form digital and brand marketing channels available.

What is your take on the 28 percent GST imposed on gaming?

While real-money gaming and fantasy gaming will be negatively impacted by this new GST rule, the video game industry is comparatively less affected financially by the 28 percent GST regulation that has now come into play. This is because most video game companies have multiple monetization channels including adverts, video incentives, in-app purchases, and subscriptions, which represents a relatively small part of the total revenue.

At JetSynthesys particularly, owing to our strong plays across video gaming and esports, and based on our core ethos of creating world-class titles in India for the world, we remain largely business as usual. Having said that, a sizable portion of the online gaming sector has been adversely affected by this development, and we will soon be able to observe its impact on the sector as a whole.

Do you think increased costs and disturbance around GST make it difficult for companies in the space to convince investors?