TRAI extends deadline for comments on digital inclusion consultation paper

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has granted an extension for the submission of comments on its Consultation Paper titled ‘Digital Inclusion in the Era of Emerging Technologies.’

Originally set for December 15, 2023, stakeholders now have until December 29, 2023, to submit their comments and until January 12, 2024, for counter comments. TRAI decided on the extension in response to requests from stakeholders, taking into account multiple ongoing consultations.

The notice however said that any further extension requests will not be considered.

The consultation paper aims to explore and address the challenges and opportunities presented by the rapid advancement of emerging technologies, with a focus on ensuring inclusivity for all segments of society and industries particularly Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).