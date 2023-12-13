comScore

Quantum Brief

TRAI extends deadline for comments on digital inclusion consultation paper

Stakeholders now have until December 29, 2023, to submit their comments.

By  Storyboard18Dec 13, 2023 7:19 PM
TRAI extends deadline for comments on digital inclusion consultation paper
The consultation paper aims to explore and address the challenges and opportunities presented by the rapid advancement of emerging technologies, with a focus on ensuring inclusivity for all segments of society and industries particularly Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).(Image source: News18)

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has granted an extension for the submission of comments on its Consultation Paper titled ‘Digital Inclusion in the Era of Emerging Technologies.’

Originally set for December 15, 2023, stakeholders now have until December 29, 2023, to submit their comments and until January 12, 2024, for counter comments. TRAI decided on the extension in response to requests from stakeholders, taking into account multiple ongoing consultations.

The notice however said that any further extension requests will not be considered.

The consultation paper aims to explore and address the challenges and opportunities presented by the rapid advancement of emerging technologies, with a focus on ensuring inclusivity for all segments of society and industries particularly Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

In the consultation paper, TRAI has analysed various gaps in digital inclusion present in the country such as the mobile internet usage gap, rural urban internet penetration disparities, gender gaps in internet access, etc. as well as gaps identified from some global indices. “Proactively prioritising inclusion can create an ecosystem that benefits every individual, fostering a more equitable and accessible digital economy,” said the paper.


Tags
First Published on Dec 13, 2023 6:46 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

AI deemed a game-changer by experts, yet caution raised regarding unforeseen risks and challenges

AI deemed a game-changer by experts, yet caution raised regarding unforeseen risks and challenges

Quantum Brief

Dream11 launches initiative 'Dream Responsibly'

Dream11 launches initiative 'Dream Responsibly'

Quantum Brief

IPL 2023 viewership hit 449 million overall on Viacom18, says CEO Anil Jayaraj

IPL 2023 viewership hit 449 million overall on Viacom18, says CEO Anil Jayaraj

Quantum Brief

The next step toward phasing out third-party cookies in Chrome

The next step toward phasing out third-party cookies in Chrome

Quantum Brief

Anticipation builds for ZEEL AGM on December 16 as merger deadline looms

Anticipation builds for ZEEL AGM on December 16 as merger deadline looms

Quantum Brief

Gaming ideal advertising medium for sports and live events now: Roland Landers, AIGF

Gaming ideal advertising medium for sports and live events now: Roland Landers, AIGF

Quantum Brief

BARC Ratings: CNN-News18 stays ahead of competition on Counting Day

BARC Ratings: CNN-News18 stays ahead of competition on Counting Day

Quantum Brief

Not controlled by Microsoft, said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman; He's also grateful Elon Musk exists. Find out why

Not controlled by Microsoft, said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman; He's also grateful Elon Musk exists. Find out why