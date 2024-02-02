Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Paytm: Journey of successes and controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the brains behind One97 Communications and the founder of Paytm, has left a lasting impression on India's evolving technology landscape. While his and Paytm's journey has been filled with wins, it has also been filled with controversy.

The Dance Controversy

In Sharma's journey, one annual party speech took an unexpected turn and drew attention for all the wrong reasons. In a viral video, Sharma was seen passionately celebrating his company's success while making harsh comments about competitors. Some criticized the speech as odd, while others called it arrogant, but it left an impression of Sharma as a leader who was not afraid to brag about his accomplishments. Social media erupted with outrage, with users labeling him a "weirdo" and expressing resistance to using Paytm services.

Kerala Flood Donation Backlash

During the Kerala floods, Vijay Shekhar Sharma also got involved in a public charity controversy. Despite widespread efforts to aid Kerala's recovery, Sharma's Rs 10,000 contribution to the relief fund drew harsh criticism on social media. Given his billionaire status, many users questioned his motives for donating, accusing him of exploiting the disaster. While some defended Sharma, pointing out that Rs 10,000 was the maximum amount allowed for mobile wallet transfers.

Clashes with Tech Giants

Vijay Shekhar Sharma's journey has also included clashes with global tech giants, adding another layer for fair practices in the Indian market. In September 2020, Paytm and Paytm First Games were temporarily removed from the Google Play Store, causing Sharma to publicly criticize Google for what he called "arm-twisting" and referring to the tech giant as a "toll collector." This incident fueled Sharma's call for a domestic app aggregator solution for Indian apps, challenging the hegemony of global tech giants.

Right decision campaign

Paytm's 'Making the Right Decision' campaign, featuring Sachin Tendulkar, drew criticism for depicting a young Sachin being slapped by his coach for cheering on his seniors rather than practicing. While the campaign aimed to inspire viewers to make good decisions, it sparked debate as viewers expressed concerns about the message it conveyed. Critics contended that cheering for others is an essential component of sportsmanship and that the advertisement, by depicting violence against a child, unnecessarily promoted competition and normalized harmful behavior. The negative response highlighted the importance of sensitivity in advertising.

'ATM nahi, Paytm Karo! Campaign

At the height of demonetization Paytm received backlash on social media for their ad campaign, 'Drama Bandh Karo…Paytm Karo,' in which the upper class encourages the lower class to use Paytm for transactions instead of overdramatizing situations. Due to public criticism, the company retracted the original advertisement and launched a new campaign with the tagline 'ATM nahi, Paytm Karo!' Some users threatened to uninstall the app if the brand did not take action. The incident shows the influence that public opinion has on marketing strategies.