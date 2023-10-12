Why Godrej Consumer Products set up an in-house ad agency?

Homegrown consumer goods giant, Godrej Consumer Products, is focusing on the craft of its ads more than ever before. On April 1, 2023, the company formed its own internal advertising agency – the Light Box – which is led by Tom Dawes, and supported by Shalini Avadhani and Gaurav Kumar.

In a LinkedIn post, Sudhir Sitapati, CEO, Godrej Consumer Products, shared Light Box's showreel. He further explained why Light Box was set up. "We spend over Rs 1,000 crore on advertising globally and felt that we needed a bunch of crazy, creative people who dreamed, bathed, dressed, coloured, smelt and even killed with our brands (I’m leaving out the verb for our newest acquisition, Kama Sutra). We’ve created some really fun and powerful ads with Light Box over the last few months."

Sitapati's favourite work from Light Box so far is the latest Goodknight ad, starring actor Zeeshan Ayyub. In this commercial, breaks gender stereotypes. "Our brand proposition is that Goodknight ‘prevents mosquitos from disturbing your baby’s sleep’ and our advertising idea is around ‘dads who try’. It’s an empathetic (not provocative) take on equal parenting, and we hope we can nudge dads into walking out of meetings to try to put their kids to sleep," explained Sitapati.