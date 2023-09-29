Wipro Consumer Care introduces seventh edition of Santoor Scholarship Program

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting announces the seventh edition of the Santoor Scholarship Program, in association with Wipro Cares. This program provides financial support to young women from disadvantaged backgrounds who aspire to pursue higher education after grade 12. The program is open to women across the four states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, where 1900 scholarships will be given.

As per the latest reports, the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for women in the country (for 18-21 years) stands at 27.3 percent. Particularly alarming is the extremely low GER of eight percent among young women from disadvantaged communities and underserved minority groups. Financial constraints have long been identified as a primary obstacle, leading to low enrolment rates, high dropout rates, premature marriages, and untimely entry into the labor market.

Recognizing that education is a collective responsibility that goes beyond individuals or families, the Santoor Scholarship Program was established in 2016-17. The program provides financial support of Rs 24,000 per annum, covering tuition, living, and other related expenses. So far, the Santoor Women’s Scholarship Program has provided 6000+ scholarships.

“We believe that education is a key enabler of social change. Empowering women with better education helps in contributing to a more just, equitable, and humane society. The Santoor Scholarship Program for women is designed to work towards this fundamental change across diverse communities and regions and specifically targeted at underserved backgrounds. At its core, this program embodies our commitment to fostering social change at the grassroots through education serving as a key enabler of multi-generational change at the individual, family and community levels” remarked P.S Narayan, global head - sustainability and social initiatives, Wipro Limited.

Sharing his thoughts on the program Neeraj Khatri, chief executive – Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, remarked, "Many young women face formidable challenges due to societal and cultural factors especially in marginalized and underserved societies. For some, the lack of financial resources shatters their aspirations of attaining higher education, leaving them vulnerable to issues like early marriages, heightened poverty, and further disempowerment. The Santoor Scholarship Program is a platform to empower these young women equipping them with the resources needed to overcome financial obstacles and pursue higher education. Over the years we have seen that for many of these first generational learners, this initiative not only advances individual aspirations but sparks positive changes in their families and the community at large. Thus, by investing in their education, we not only provide them with opportunities for personal growth but also contribute to the wider societal goals of inclusivity and economic equity.”

Commenting on the initiative, Prasanna Rai, senior vice president – marketing, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, said, "This year, we are thrilled to announce the expansion of our scholarship program, reaching a total of 1900 scholars. In the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana we are providing 500 scholarships each. Furthermore, we have inaugurated our scholarship initiative in Chhattisgarh last year, where we are providing 400 scholarships this year. Over the past seven years, our scholarship program has made a profound impact, enabling over 6000 plus deserving young women from underserved backgrounds pursue higher education. This achievement reinforces our unwavering belief that education should not be a solitary burden borne by individual families, but a collective responsibility. It is a testament to our organizational commitment to fostering accessible education, to create a more equitable and enlightened society."