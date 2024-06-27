            
      WOW Skin Science enters cosmetics category; launches 'Color Cupid' for GenZ consumers

      Having understood GenZ’s desire for experimentation & self-discovery, Wow Skin Science collaborated with leading makeup artists to create a range of cosmetics that are versatile and accessible, supporting GenZ in their quest for self-expression.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 27, 2024 1:36 PM
      The brand will focus on key regions such as East India, Delhi NCR, Punjab, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, and Vadodara.

      WOW Skin Science has ventured into the cosmetics category with the launch of their new brand 'Color Cupid.' This makeup brand is specially designed and curated for Gen-Z and Millennial audiences.

      Given the changing consumption habits of modern Indian consumers, WOW Skin Science recognized the potential for accessible makeup for the GenZ consumers. Having understood GenZ’s desire for experimentation & self-discovery, they collaborated with leading makeup artists to create a range of cosmetics that are versatile and accessible, supporting GenZ in their quest for self-expression.

      Launching with an extensive range of nearly 40 SKUs across face, eyes, and lips categories, Color Cupid offers a comprehensive range of products.

      "With this launch, we aim to revolutionize the beauty industry by bridging the gap between your inner world and outer expression, helping you find the look that reflects who you are, without seeking validation or judgment," expressed Manish Chowdhary, Co-Founder of WOW Skin Science. "We believe makeup should celebrate every facet of your identity, empowering you to love every shade of yourself. Our goal is to offer innovative, user-friendly products that enhance your natural beauty while simplifying your makeup routine. Color Cupid supports and champions the individuality of our consumers, encouraging them to embrace their unique beauty stories with confidence and joy."

      Color Cupid's products will be available both online, through platforms like Amazon India and offline, spanning over 300 beauty advisor-led stores and 1000+ makeup stores. The brand will focus on key regions such as East India, Delhi NCR, Punjab, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, and Vadodara.


      First Published on Jun 27, 2024 1:36 PM

