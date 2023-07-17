comScore

Wunderman Thompson India bags Cult.Sport's creative biz

Wunderman Thompson India will be providing strategic and creative services for the brand which will cut across geographies, demographics, and mind-sets, and deliver differentiated content to create a niche for the brand among sports and the fitness fraternity.

Jul 17, 2023
Cult.Sport is known for its range of everyday sports products in India which includes sportswear, at-home workout equipment, bicycles and nutraceutical. (Representative Image: John Arano via Unsplash)

Following a multi-agency pitch, Cult.Sport - from the house of Cure.Fit, has awarded its integrated creative mandate to Wunderman Thompson India. Cult.Sport is known for its range of everyday sports products in India which includes sportswear, at-home workout equipment, bicycles and nutraceutical. The agency will be providing strategic and creative services for the brand which will cut across geographies, demographics, and mind-sets, and deliver differentiated content to create a niche for the brand among sports and the fitness fraternity.

Commenting on this new partnership, Shamik Sharma, MD, Cult.Sport, said, “While India has the world’s largest youth population, only a few take up any sports or fitness activity. As a sport-first brand of this country, we want every Indian to make sports an indelible part of their everyday life using our range of Cult.Sport products. In Wunderman Thompson India, we have found an agile agency that understands this sporting culture, which is evident through its award-winning sports films and campaigns. As a team, we plan to up the game and create some clutter-breaking communication for the brand.”


