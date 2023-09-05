YoungGuns Class Of 2023: EssenceMediacom’s Kanishka Tandon and Priyanka Shanbhag

Kanishka Tandon’s job as a group head at EssenceMediacom India is to develop customized media solutions for the beverage giant The Coca Cola Company. Akin to a stock broker, she has the last word on where to put the client’s media monies. To satisfy her creative instincts, Tandon manages an Instagram handle for her mother called “Flavours & Aromas” to amplify her love for baking, giving her a platform to deliver homemade desserts across Delhi NCR, thereby kick-starting her digital journey.

Apart from winning numerous brand awards, Tandon has also been awarded with The Next Generation Award for Festival of Media APAC (FOMA).

Priyanka Shanbag has been a media planning professional for 13 years and has worked across various sectors including FMCG. She is currently with EssenceMediacom India as a business director on P&G’s account.

Shanbhag has been a part of the media team that works on Ariel’s multi-award winning #ShareTheLoad campaign. Gender equality in India in recent years is widely talked about, however when it comes to practising in one’s own household, people still lag behind. Over the years, Ariel with its #ShareTheLoad movement has promoted the idea of getting men to do the laundry and other chores at home.

About YoungGuns

Storyboard18 is bullish on India’s creative industry and the talent putting it on the map. To kick off our campaign to fuel the industry further, we’ve launched YoungGuns, an initiative to celebrate new ideas, bright talent, fearless creativity and an exciting future. It’s critical to recognize, celebrate, encourage and support young, brave and bold brand makers if we want to propel the industry forward. YoungGuns is an annual recognition program that puts creativity and talent back in the spotlight.

