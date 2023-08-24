Who are the Storyboard18 YoungGuns? Find out

At the inaugural edition of Storyboard18 YoungGuns, we had ad and marketing industry’s leaders who are building legendary brands and the young professionals building on that legacy. Together they are driving the future of creativity in an age of Augmented Intelligence, where human creativity is powered by tech.
There were special dialogues with Raja Rajamannar, global chief marketing and communication officer and president - Healthcare Business, Mastercard and President of World Federation of Advertisers; Prasoon Joshi, Chairman McCann WorldGroup Asia and CEO & CCO McCann Worldgroup India; and Piyush Pandey, Chairman Global Creative and Executive Chairman India, Ogilvy; and award-winning film maker Ram Madhvani. They were joined by business and brand leaders across companies such as Mahindra, Mondelez, Microsoft, Diageo, TCS, Britannia, Godrej Group, Federal Bank, Mindshare, GroupM, Havas, IPG Mediabrands, Lodestar, ITC, Bobble AI, Publicis Groupe, Asian Paints, Volkswagen, Edelweiss, Tata Motors, Parle, Netcore, Yes Bank, among others.
Storyboard18 is bullish on India’s creative industry and the talent putting it on the map. To kick off our campaign to fuel the industry further, we launched YoungGuns, an initiative to celebrate new ideas, bright talent, fearless creativity and an exciting future. It’s critical to recognize, celebrate, encourage and support young, brave and bold brand makers if we want to propel the industry forward. YoungGuns is an annual recognition program that puts creativity and talent back in the spotlight.
Meet Storyboard18's YoungGuns Class Of 2023
Ogilvy India
Rajneesh Bolia – EVP & Head of Creative Tech & Innovation, Ogilvy India
Karunasagar Sridharan – ECD, Ogilvy India
Abigail Dias – EVP Strategy, Ogilvy India
Leo Burnett India
Ayshwarya Sharma – Brand Strategy Partner, Leo Burnett
Durgesh Amble – Creative Director, Leo Burnett
Lodestar UM
Ritu Trivedi, Vice President - Business, Lodestar UM
Himanshu Phutela, General Manager - Business, Lodestar UM
Starcom India
Chirag Chandiramani, Sr Director, Starcom India
Danish Khan, VP, Starcom India
McCann Worldgroup India
Utsav Khare, ECD, McCann Worldgroup India
Rathish Subramaniam, ECD and Head of Art, McCann Worldgroup India
Interactive Avenues
Shilpa Sudhakaran, Vice President - Media, Interactive Avenues
Eshwari Pandit, Sr. Creative Director, Interactive Avenues
Talented
Teresa Sebastian, Creative, Talented
Karishma Changroth, Strategy, Talented - need
GoZoop Group
Prardhana Chillarige, Associate Director - Brand Strategy, GoZoop
Nishant Chhinkwani: Associate Creative Director, GoZoop
Initiative India
Aarathi Bhat, Sr. Vice President, Initiative India
Anjali Nandkumar, General Manager - Business, Initiative India - need
Digitas India
Pratyush Shukla, Account Director, Digitas India
Jaidev Singh, Associate Creative Director, Digitas India - need
Schbang
Rishabh Pande, Group Creative Manager, Schbang
Tanaya Saigal, Group Creative Manager, Schbang
Madison
Chinmay Chandratre - General Manager, Madison Digital
Siddhi Goyal - General Manager, Madison Media Infinity
Mindshare India
Kartik Prakash - Director, Content, Mindshare India
Abhay Sachar - Partner, Content (Fulcrum), Mindshare India
EssenceMediacom India
Kanishka Tandon, Digital Business Group Head, EssenceMediacom India
Priyanka Shanbag, Business Director - Planning (P&G), EssenceMediacom India
DDB Mudra Group
David Vaz, Associate Creative Director, DDB Mudra
Mahima Mathur, Creative Director, DDB Mudra
Havas Creative Network India
Gazal Jain, Creative Director, Havas Worldwide India
Sarthak Ghose, Associate Creative Director - Copy, Havas CX India
Zenith Media
Aldrin Pais, Associate Director, Zenith Media
Pooja Jain, Group Head, Zenith Media
FCB Group
Vipasha Chauhan, Creative Group Head - Art, FCB India
Here’s how we did it
Storyboard18's YoungGuns is a celebration of talent - future-ready young professionals in advertising and marketing who are driving businesses and brands forward and bringing glory to India globally. YoungGuns - Class of 2023 was put together by our editorial teams through a selection process based on work/campaigns that have won global, Indian and regional awards in the past two years, giving India even greater creative clout the world over and setting a benchmark for the industry.