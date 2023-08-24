Who are the Storyboard18 YoungGuns? Find out

At the inaugural edition of Storyboard18 YoungGuns, we had ad and marketing industry’s leaders who are building legendary brands and the young professionals building on that legacy. Together they are driving the future of creativity in an age of Augmented Intelligence, where human creativity is powered by tech.

There were special dialogues with Raja Rajamannar, global chief marketing and communication officer and president - Healthcare Business, Mastercard and President of World Federation of Advertisers; Prasoon Joshi, Chairman McCann WorldGroup Asia and CEO & CCO McCann Worldgroup India; and Piyush Pandey, Chairman Global Creative and Executive Chairman India, Ogilvy; and award-winning film maker Ram Madhvani. They were joined by business and brand leaders across companies such as Mahindra, Mondelez, Microsoft, Diageo, TCS, Britannia, Godrej Group, Federal Bank, Mindshare, GroupM, Havas, IPG Mediabrands, Lodestar, ITC, Bobble AI, Publicis Groupe, Asian Paints, Volkswagen, Edelweiss, Tata Motors, Parle, Netcore, Yes Bank, among others.

Storyboard18 is bullish on India’s creative industry and the talent putting it on the map. To kick off our campaign to fuel the industry further, we launched YoungGuns, an initiative to celebrate new ideas, bright talent, fearless creativity and an exciting future. It’s critical to recognize, celebrate, encourage and support young, brave and bold brand makers if we want to propel the industry forward. YoungGuns is an annual recognition program that puts creativity and talent back in the spotlight.

Meet Storyboard18's YoungGuns Class Of 2023

Ogilvy India

Rajneesh Bolia – EVP & Head of Creative Tech & Innovation, Ogilvy India

Karunasagar Sridharan – ECD, Ogilvy India

Abigail Dias – EVP Strategy, Ogilvy India

Leo Burnett India

Ayshwarya Sharma – Brand Strategy Partner, Leo Burnett

Durgesh Amble – Creative Director, Leo Burnett

Lodestar UM

Ritu Trivedi, Vice President - Business, Lodestar UM

Himanshu Phutela, General Manager - Business, Lodestar UM

Starcom India

Chirag Chandiramani, Sr Director, Starcom India

Danish Khan, VP, Starcom India

McCann Worldgroup India

Utsav Khare, ECD, McCann Worldgroup India

Rathish Subramaniam, ECD and Head of Art, McCann Worldgroup India

Interactive Avenues

Shilpa Sudhakaran, Vice President - Media, Interactive Avenues

Eshwari Pandit, Sr. Creative Director, Interactive Avenues

Talented

Teresa Sebastian, Creative, Talented

Karishma Changroth, Strategy, Talented - need

GoZoop Group

Prardhana Chillarige, Associate Director - Brand Strategy, GoZoop

Nishant Chhinkwani: Associate Creative Director, GoZoop

Initiative India

Aarathi Bhat, Sr. Vice President, Initiative India

Anjali Nandkumar, General Manager - Business, Initiative India - need

Digitas India

Pratyush Shukla, Account Director, Digitas India

Jaidev Singh, Associate Creative Director, Digitas India - need

Schbang

Rishabh Pande, Group Creative Manager, Schbang

Tanaya Saigal, Group Creative Manager, Schbang

Madison

Chinmay Chandratre - General Manager, Madison Digital

Siddhi Goyal - General Manager, Madison Media Infinity

Mindshare India

Kartik Prakash - Director, Content, Mindshare India

Abhay Sachar - Partner, Content (Fulcrum), Mindshare India

EssenceMediacom India

Kanishka Tandon, Digital Business Group Head, EssenceMediacom India

Priyanka Shanbag, Business Director - Planning (P&G), EssenceMediacom India

DDB Mudra Group

David Vaz, Associate Creative Director, DDB Mudra

Mahima Mathur, Creative Director, DDB Mudra

Havas Creative Network India

Gazal Jain, Creative Director, Havas Worldwide India

Sarthak Ghose, Associate Creative Director - Copy, Havas CX India

Zenith Media

Aldrin Pais, Associate Director, Zenith Media

Pooja Jain, Group Head, Zenith Media

FCB Group

Vipasha Chauhan, Creative Group Head - Art, FCB India

Here’s how we did it