YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Talented’s Karishma Changroth and Teresa Sebastian

Karishma Changroth is one of the founding members at independent agency Talented and an award-winning brand strategist. Over the years, Changroth has spearheaded the digital transformation for brick and mortar stores, and iconic brands from ITC to Wipro. She has led marquee tech accounts such as Google India, and made its mission of helpfulness resonate with a billion Indians. Her work for ridesharing giant Uber was awarded by the World Bank's Digital2Equal Initiative, and profiled among 17 global case studies.

She has also worked with personal branding projects, helped small businesses find their footing, and helped global brands become fluent in local cultures.

Changroth worked on India's most awarded campaign in Cannes Lion history: 'The Unfiltered History’ Tour for VICE media; winning 3 Grand Prix and a Titanium Lion among a slew of others.

‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ is an alternate guerrilla tour of the British Museum's most disputed artefacts. Using AR to unlock, this immersive audio-visual experience teleports artefacts back to their homeland with a slice of unadulterated and unfiltered history narrated by native experts native from the home countries.

Her favourite side hustle is helping foster cats find loving homes and finding her inner balance with ariel yoga.

Teresa Sebastian is also part of the founding member team of Talented. She advocates creativity and believes in empowering aspiring designers by mentoring them. Sebastian also went on to win a Cannes Lion. Her creative portfolio includes the quirky ‘Why Is This A Swiggy Ad?’ campaign which drew our attention due to its cryptic nature and amusing user generated theories. Razorpay's AI campaign, a mesmerising blend of technology and artistry showcased Sebastian’s vision and reimagination and helped audiences connect even deeper with the booming startup culture of India.

About YoungGuns

Storyboard18 is bullish on India’s creative industry and the talent putting it on the map. To kick off our campaign to fuel the industry further, we’ve launched YoungGuns, an initiative to celebrate new ideas, bright talent, fearless creativity and an exciting future. It’s critical to recognize, celebrate, encourage and support young, brave and bold brand makers if we want to propel the industry forward. YoungGuns is an annual recognition program that puts creativity and talent back in the spotlight.

