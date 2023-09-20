Zee-Sony merger to take place by December this year

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) and Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India), whose $10 billion merger was approved by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) last month is likely to see it come into effect in December.

As per a media report, if the proposed merger materialises, it will bring together over 70 television channels, video streaming services i.e. Zee5 and SonyLiv, and Zee Studios and Sony Pictures Films India, film studios.

Last week, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) adjourned the matter regarding the ban of Punit Goenka, promoter of Zee Entertainment by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). As of now, the hearing will be on September 27.