Zomato customer claims to have discovered cockroach in Japanese noodle soup; company responds promptly

A Zomato customer, who ordered a bowl of Japanese ramen through the app, claims that she discovered a cockroach in the meal. Sonai Acharya, a resident of Agartala, shared pictures of the insect found in the noodle soup, describing the incident as "horrific."

The food was ordered from a diner called Auntie Fung’s.

In a post on X, Sonai Acharya expressed disappointment and disgust after encountering a cockroach in her Japanese miso ramen chicken meal ordered from Auntie Fung's through Zomato. She wrote, “Just had a horrific experience ordering from Zomato. Ordered Japanese miso ramen chicken from Auntie Fung’s and found a cockroach in my meal! Absolutely unacceptable and disgusting. Seriously disappointed with the quality control here. Zomato is beyond gross,"

A screenshot shared by Acharya indicated that the food delivery company had initiated a refund of Rs 320 for the order.

Zomato responded to the X post, expressing regret for the incident and offering to help resolve the situation. They asked for time to investigate thoroughly and assured a prompt follow-up to resolve the issue. “Hi there, we are sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident. We want to help turn this experience around. Please allow us some time to look into (it), we'll get back to you ASAP."