Zomato onboards Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador; launches new campaign for cricket aficionados

Zomato’s previous brand campaign, “Zomaito vs Zomahto” left India debating about the brand’s correct pronunciation. The debate continues in their all-new World Cup campaign that celebrates India’s love for cricket. Zomato’s latest brand campaign is live with actor Ranveer Singh and Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle. The campaign is live across major digital and offline channels across the country.

In the campaign, Bollywood actor and Zomato’s brand ambassador, Singh is seen hosting a watch party at his home for cricket fans, along with the cricketer, Gayle. Zomato joins the celebrations by delivering joy on time. However, Singh and Gayle get into a debate while collecting the Zomato order.

When the duo can’t decide whether it’s “Zomaito” or “Zomahto”, the Zomato delivery partner says, “Ab Zomaito–Zomahto nahi, India-India ka time hai!” As that penny-drop statement fills them with pride, the film ends with everyone celebrating together.

In another leg of the campaign, Zomato has launched an AI-generated film featuring Singh and Gayle, calling out restaurant partners’ names and their popular dishes, during this world cup season.

Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, marketing head, Zomato, commented, "Our World Cup campaign is born out of our love and respect for Team India. And who better than Ranveer Singh to capture the infectious excitement, energy and passion of cricket fans across the country. There is a natural synergy between Ranveer and Zomato, which we have captured in our campaign as well. The Cricket World Cup is an exciting time for Zomato and while India breaks records on the field, we too are ready to serve the country. As the ad film says, it is time for India-India over Zomato-Zomato.”