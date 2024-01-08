Zomato stalls integration of Blinkit to build super brands

Zomato has reportedly decided to stall the integration of its quick commerce arm Blinkit to focus on building super brands. The decision rolls up to a message that Zomato’s founder and chief executive officer Deepinder Goyal passed on to the company’s top management: focus on building “super brands”, and not “super apps”, as per a report by ET.

“In India, super apps haven’t proven as successful as they have in China and Indians lean towards super brands,” stated Goyal.

Zomato’s strategy is to develop Blinkit as an independent brand.

Since the time Zomato acquired Blinkit, there has been anticipation of merging two apps into one platform. Zomato's rival Swiggy operates quick commerce Instamart on the main app itself.

Back in 2022, Zomato acquired quick commerce startup Blinkit for Rs 4,447 Cr ($568 Mn) in an all-stock deal. After the acquisition, Zomato’s management informed analysts that integrating Blinkit, especially its delivery fleet, would improve efficiencies and contribute to the publicly listed firm’s path to profitability.

However, Zomato has now decided that Blinkit’s integration into the firm will primarily focus on sourcing synergies with its business-to-business supplies vertical, Hyperpure. Additionally, a tab on the Zomato app will guide users to the Blinkit app, ET's report further revealed.

At a corporate level, the message is to build brands and the most meaningful synergies are being driven — between not just food and Blinkit but also among the different verticals that the broader organisation runs — are happening mainly on the backend to ensure it doesn’t impact customer experience,” a senior executive told ET.

In contrast, Zomato’s chief rival Swiggy has chosen to integrate its quick commerce vertical, Instamart, directly into its main app. Swiggy is leveraging its loyalty program and delivery fleet, with investments exceeding $700 Mn, to strengthen its position in this business segment.

Blinkit turned contribution positive for the first time during the quarter ended September 30, 2023 (Q2 FY24).

In its shareholders letter, released along with its financial statements for Q2 FY24, Zomato said Blinkit’s contribution margin as a percentage of gross order value (GOV) in the overall business improved from -7.3 percent in Q2 FY23 to +1.3% during the quarter ended September 30, 2023.