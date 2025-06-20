Sun TV network feud | OML pauses SaaS | Open AI cuts ties with Scale AI

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.
Sun TV Network downplays family feud reports, company denies biz impact
'The statements allegedly made in the articles are incorrect, misleading, speculating, defamatory, and not supported by facts or law,' Sun TV Network said
OML hits pause on SaaS platform Hypothesis, pivots to service-first influencer marketing model
With numerous platforms out there in the market, OML aims to differentiate itself by adopting a unique approach, confirmed an industry source.
OpenAI cuts ties with Scale AI after Meta partnership
The decision follow Meta's recent multi-billion-dollar investment in Scale AI and the onboarding of its CEO, Alexandr Wang.
Crompton spends Rs 305.75 crore on advertising in FY25 to enhance brand visibility
Highlighting the marketing efforts, Crompton in its FY25 annual report mentioned that the electronic brand leveraged traditional and new-age media to create brand recall and loyalty
Elon Musk’s X to launch digital wallet, credit cards in new fintech push
Experts say the path to a finance-driven future for X won’t be smooth.
