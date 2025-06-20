            

Sun TV network feud | OML pauses SaaS | Open AI cuts ties with Scale AI

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Jun 20, 2025 5:14 PM
Sun TV network feud | OML pauses SaaS | Open AI cuts ties with Scale AI

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

Sun TV Network downplays family feud reports, company denies biz impact

'The statements allegedly made in the articles are incorrect, misleading, speculating, defamatory, and not supported by facts or law,' Sun TV Network said

OML hits pause on SaaS platform Hypothesis, pivots to service-first influencer marketing model

With numerous platforms out there in the market, OML aims to differentiate itself by adopting a unique approach, confirmed an industry source.

OpenAI cuts ties with Scale AI after Meta partnership

The decision follow Meta's recent multi-billion-dollar investment in Scale AI and the onboarding of its CEO, Alexandr Wang.

Crompton spends Rs 305.75 crore on advertising in FY25 to enhance brand visibility

Highlighting the marketing efforts, Crompton in its FY25 annual report mentioned that the electronic brand leveraged traditional and new-age media to create brand recall and loyalty

Elon Musk’s X to launch digital wallet, credit cards in new fintech push

Experts say the path to a finance-driven future for X won’t be smooth.

Catch Storyboard18’s top stories, features, videos and more from the brand marketing ecosystem and subscribe to our newsletter for all the insights, news, views and analyses.


Tags
First Published on Jun 20, 2025 5:14 PM

More from Storyboard18

Special Coverage

Snapchat struggles to attract Indian advertisers? | CCI raids: Dentsu confirms whistleblower role | Prasar Bharati and Shucae Films OTT join forces

Snapchat struggles to attract Indian advertisers? | CCI raids: Dentsu confirms whistleblower role | Prasar Bharati and Shucae Films OTT join forces

Special Coverage

Dr. L. Murugan set to take the stage at Storyboard18's Digital Entertainment Summit 2025

Dr. L. Murugan set to take the stage at Storyboard18's Digital Entertainment Summit 2025

Special Coverage

Top policymakers at Storyboard18 Digital Entertainment Summit

Top policymakers at Storyboard18 Digital Entertainment Summit

Special Coverage

Dr. M.C. Sarangan to join Storyboard18's Digital Entertainment Summit 2025

Dr. M.C. Sarangan to join Storyboard18's Digital Entertainment Summit 2025

Special Coverage

Bengaluru Stampede: Karnataka HC presses pause on arrests, signals deeper scrutiny of systemic failures

Bengaluru Stampede: Karnataka HC presses pause on arrests, signals deeper scrutiny of systemic failures

Special Coverage

MeitY's Abhishek Singh to speak at Storyboard18’s Digital Entertainment Summit

MeitY's Abhishek Singh to speak at Storyboard18’s Digital Entertainment Summit

Special Coverage

Meta appoints Arun Srinivas as India Head | Amitabh Kant steps down as India's G20 Sherpa | Estee Lauder Chairman Emeritus passes away

Meta appoints Arun Srinivas as India Head | Amitabh Kant steps down as India's G20 Sherpa | Estee Lauder Chairman Emeritus passes away