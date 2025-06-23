            
BARC's weekly unrolled viewership data release | Karnataka to criminalize online fake news | Cannes Lions-award winning ads under public scrutiny

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Jun 23, 2025 5:19 PM
The four-week rolling average was initially implemented when the ratings for the news genre were resumed on March 17, 2022, after a 17-month hiatus prompted by the alleged TRP scam.

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

From June 26, BARC to release weekly unrolled viewership data

The transition is expected to benefit news channels and broadcasters by offering a more immediate and transparent view of audience behaviour.

Karnataka cabinet unveils sweeping bill to criminalize online fake news

Proposed legislation (Karnataka Misinformation and Fake News Prohibition Bill, 2025, and Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crime Prevention Bill, 2025) enforces up to 7‑year jail and Rs 10 lakh fine, sets up a six‑member regulator and special courts to curb misinformation, hate speech, misogyny and religious slights online.

Britannia and Talented respond to greenwashing accusations

Polina Zabrodskaya’s article received overwhelming support for her takedown of Britannia’s Cannes-winning sustainability campaign, while also reflecting broader disillusionment with the advertising industry's performative greenwashing and the awards culture that enables it.

‘Sham’, ‘scam’: Cannes Lions-award winning ads under public scrutiny

As Britannia’s ‘Nature Shapes Us’ and Indian Railways’ ‘Lucky Yatra’ face backlash for winning awards despite limited public impact, critics are calling out India’s ad industry for performative sustainability and campaign-first credibility.

Rebuilding Trust: Air India's dual challenge of safety and reliability

Air-India will now need to re-work its’ revival plan. The shadow to the crash and the investigation will dominate the news for the next few months, writes angel investor Lloyd Mathias.

First Published on Jun 23, 2025 5:19 PM

