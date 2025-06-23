BARC's weekly unrolled viewership data release | Karnataka to criminalize online fake news | Cannes Lions-award winning ads under public scrutiny

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.
From June 26, BARC to release weekly unrolled viewership data
The transition is expected to benefit news channels and broadcasters by offering a more immediate and transparent view of audience behaviour.
Karnataka cabinet unveils sweeping bill to criminalize online fake news
Proposed legislation (Karnataka Misinformation and Fake News Prohibition Bill, 2025, and Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crime Prevention Bill, 2025) enforces up to 7‑year jail and Rs 10 lakh fine, sets up a six‑member regulator and special courts to curb misinformation, hate speech, misogyny and religious slights online.
Britannia and Talented respond to greenwashing accusations
Polina Zabrodskaya’s article received overwhelming support for her takedown of Britannia’s Cannes-winning sustainability campaign, while also reflecting broader disillusionment with the advertising industry's performative greenwashing and the awards culture that enables it.
‘Sham’, ‘scam’: Cannes Lions-award winning ads under public scrutiny
As Britannia’s ‘Nature Shapes Us’ and Indian Railways’ ‘Lucky Yatra’ face backlash for winning awards despite limited public impact, critics are calling out India’s ad industry for performative sustainability and campaign-first credibility.
Rebuilding Trust: Air India's dual challenge of safety and reliability
Air-India will now need to re-work its’ revival plan. The shadow to the crash and the investigation will dominate the news for the next few months, writes angel investor Lloyd Mathias.
Catch Storyboard18’s top stories, features, videos and more from the brand marketing ecosystem and subscribe to our newsletter for all the insights, news, views and analyses.