Snapchat struggles to attract Indian advertisers? | CCI raids: Dentsu confirms whistleblower role | Prasar Bharati and Shucae Films OTT join forces

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.
Is Snapchat's bid to attract Indian advertisers working?
While platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and even homegrown players like Moj and ShareChat secure consistent ad spends, has Snapchat been able to break into the media plans of top marketers?
Dentsu breaks silence, admits to blowing whistle in CCI’s media cartel probe
The CCI’s leniency program, which incentivizes cartel members to come forward in exchange for reduced penalties or immunity, has emerged as a key tool in uncovering covert agreements.
Prasar Bharati and Shucae Films OTT join forces; aims to boost WAVES OTT content portfolio
This collaboration brings Shucae’s dynamic slate of original web content to Prasar Bharati’s digital platform WAVES, with select shows also airing on its national television network.
Delhi HC backs Domino’s in trademark tussle, flags health risks of brand confusion over food
The order passed by Justice Saurabh Banerjee not only reinforces the protection of well-known trademarks but also underlines a compelling public health dimension when it comes to food-related IP infringement.
Amazon India to invest over Rs 2000 crore to bolster pan India operations network
Amazon India has aimed to leverage the Rs 2,000 crore of investments to launch new sites and upgrade existing facilities across its fulfillment, sortation, and delivery network.
Catch Storyboard18’s top stories, features, videos and more from the brand marketing ecosystem and subscribe to our newsletter for all the insights, news, views and analyses.