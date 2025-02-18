EXCLUSIVE: Parliamentary Committee meets OTT players; discuss AI and 'vulgarity' in content

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology recently met with executives from OTT platforms to discuss concerns about 'vulgar' content. According to top industry sources, executives from JioStar, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix attended the meeting.

The committee also discussed the use of artificial intelligence and other challenges faced by OTT players. The meeting, chaired by Nishikant Dubey, included officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and was held in Bengaluru.

Storyboard18 previously reported that the committee had invited three industry organizations—the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), and the Motion Picture Association (MPA) — to address challenges related to OTT content.

A source close to the matter said, "The committee gathered feedback from OTT players on vulgarity in content. The platforms informed the committee about challenges faced by the industry, both in terms of content and business operations."

Another source added, "We informed the committee that OTT platforms are already self-regulated, and additional regulations would stifle the industry's growth. The panel also sought feedback on AI usage and cited concerns about content misuse on OTT platforms, which they believe affects the cultural mindset of both young and older audiences in the country."

A spokesperson for an OTT platform stated, "OTT platforms are already self-regulated, with strict parental control guidelines and content tailored to meet these standards. Additional regulations would complicate business operations and hinder the sector’s growth."

The Indian government banned as many as 18 OTT services or platforms in 2024 for publishing content deemed obscene, vulgar, or pornographic, according to Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, previously commented on OTT content, saying, "India’s cultural sensitivities differ significantly from those of the regions where these platforms were created. This makes it necessary to strengthen existing laws." He urged stakeholders to reach a consensus on the issue.

The minister also encouraged the Parliamentary Standing Committee to prioritize this issue. "There should be societal consensus on it, along with stricter laws to address this challenge," he said.

On December 20, Nishikant Dubey chaired a meeting attended by Members of Parliament Priyanka Chaturvedi, S. Niranjan Reddy, and Karthikeya Sharma. Also present were Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; Prasoon Joshi, Chairperson of the CBFC; Uday Singh, Managing Director of the MPA; and Abhay Sinha, President of the IMPPA. They discussed strategies to address vulgarity in OTT content.

Earlier, in March 2024, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting blocked 18 OTT platforms for publishing obscene, vulgar, and, in some cases, pornographic content. The banned platforms included Neufliks, X Prime, Besharams, Mood X, and Prime Play. Additionally, the government restricted public access to 19 websites, 10 apps (seven on Google Play Store and three on the Apple App Store), and 57 social media accounts linked to these platforms.

OTT platforms have strongly opposed content censorship, arguing that new regulations in this rapidly growing sector could hinder progress and discourage investment.

An OTT platform representative, speaking anonymously, stated, "Regulations designed for traditional media cannot be applied to OTT, which is a modern, online curated content medium. Investments in original local content have grown significantly, with over 50% of entertainment spending directed toward pay TV, excluding movies and sports."