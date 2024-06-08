Media titan Ramoji Rao dies; Filmmaker SS Rajamouli demands Bharat Ratna for Rao

Media titan and the founder of Ramoji Film City, Ramoji Rao passed away on June 8 in Hyderabad. He was 87 years old. Rao was also the head of ETV Network

Rao, who was born on November 16, 1936, was undergoing treatment at Hyderabad's Star Hospital and passed away on June 8, 2024. He was the founder of Ramoji Group which owns the largest circulating Telugu newspaper, Eenadu. In the 1980s, he led the massive expansion of regional language press, playing a key role in the India’s newspaper revolution. Ramoji Group also owns the ETV network and the large number of channels under the network. Rao also built Ramoji Film City, one of the largest film production facilities in the world.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli took to social media to share a tribute: “ONE man with his 50 years of resilience, hardwork and innovation provided employment, livelihood and hope for millions. The only way we can pay tribute to Ramoji Rao garu is conferring him with BHARAT RATNA,” he wrote. He also demanded a Bharat Ratna for him.

In 2016, Rao was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award by Pranab Mukherjee for his contributions to literature, journalism, and media.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to pay her tribute to Ramoji Rao Garu. Sharing a picture of Ramoji Rao, Ranaut said, “A titan of Indian media, his influence on journalism, films and entertainment leaves an enduring legacy. Shri Ramoji Rao Garu’s remarkable work and passion for India’s development will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences, Om Shanti."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi describe Rao as a visionary who revolutionised Indian media and whose contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world."

PM Modi added, “Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India’s development. I am fortunate to have got several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti.”