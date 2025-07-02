            
  • Home
  • television
  • breaking-mib-proposes-amendments-to-trp-guidelines-seeks-public-feedback-72734

Breaking: MIB proposes amendments to TRP guidelines, seeks public feedback

Originally notified on January 16, 2014, the “Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India” set the regulatory framework for entities measuring viewership ratings.

By  Imran FazalJul 2, 2025 5:15 PM
Breaking: MIB proposes amendments to TRP guidelines, seeks public feedback
The Ministry has invited feedback on the draft amendments within 30 days from the date of publication of the notice.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has invited public and stakeholder comments on proposed amendments to the policy guidelines governing Television Rating Agencies in India.

Originally notified on January 16, 2014, the “Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India” set the regulatory framework for entities measuring viewership ratings. The ministry is now moving to revise several clauses of the existing framework to ensure greater transparency and address emerging concerns, particularly those around potential conflicts of interest.

According to an official notification issued on July 2, the key proposed amendments include:

Company Registration Clause Revised: Clause 1.1 will be updated to mandate that only companies registered under the Companies Act, 2013, will be eligible to apply for registration as television rating agencies.

Conflict of Interest Prohibition: Clause 1.4 is to be modified to explicitly prevent rating agencies from engaging in consultancy or advisory services that may result in a conflict of interest with their primary role.

Deletion of Outdated Provisions: Clauses 1.5 and 1.7, along with a proviso related to Clause 1, are slated for removal, streamlining the policy and removing ambiguities.

These changes will be implemented with immediate effect and will also apply to companies already registered under the current policy framework.

The Ministry has invited feedback on the draft amendments within 30 days from the date of publication of the notice.


Tags
First Published on Jul 2, 2025 5:15 PM

More from Storyboard18

Television

MIB opens TRP market: OTTs, DPOs, and Big Tech can now set up ratings agency

MIB opens TRP market: OTTs, DPOs, and Big Tech can now set up ratings agency

Brand Makers

Paramount to pay $16 million to settle Donald Trump lawsuit over edited Kamala Harris interview

Paramount to pay $16 million to settle Donald Trump lawsuit over edited Kamala Harris interview

Television

Warrants worth ₹2,237 Cr: Why proxy advisors are saying ‘No’ to Zee’s promoter deal

Warrants worth ₹2,237 Cr: Why proxy advisors are saying ‘No’ to Zee’s promoter deal

Television

Proxy advisors urge shareholders to block Zee promoters’ Rs 2,237 cr stake hike

Proxy advisors urge shareholders to block Zee promoters’ Rs 2,237 cr stake hike

Television

Tata Play ad expenses drop by 29% to Rs 124.28 crore in FY25, profit drops by 49%

Tata Play ad expenses drop by 29% to Rs 124.28 crore in FY25, profit drops by 49%

Television

Govt may exclude social media from Broadcasting Bill, stirring industry debate

Govt may exclude social media from Broadcasting Bill, stirring industry debate

Television

From June 26, BARC to release weekly unrolled viewership data

From June 26, BARC to release weekly unrolled viewership data