Breaking: MIB proposes amendments to TRP guidelines, seeks public feedback

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has invited public and stakeholder comments on proposed amendments to the policy guidelines governing Television Rating Agencies in India.

Originally notified on January 16, 2014, the “Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India” set the regulatory framework for entities measuring viewership ratings. The ministry is now moving to revise several clauses of the existing framework to ensure greater transparency and address emerging concerns, particularly those around potential conflicts of interest.

According to an official notification issued on July 2, the key proposed amendments include:

Company Registration Clause Revised: Clause 1.1 will be updated to mandate that only companies registered under the Companies Act, 2013, will be eligible to apply for registration as television rating agencies.

Conflict of Interest Prohibition: Clause 1.4 is to be modified to explicitly prevent rating agencies from engaging in consultancy or advisory services that may result in a conflict of interest with their primary role.

Deletion of Outdated Provisions: Clauses 1.5 and 1.7, along with a proviso related to Clause 1, are slated for removal, streamlining the policy and removing ambiguities.

These changes will be implemented with immediate effect and will also apply to companies already registered under the current policy framework.