National Broadcasting Policy 2024: TRAI pushes for indigenization of broadcasting technologies and equipment

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released recommendations on ‘Inputs for formulation of National Broadcasting Policy - 2024’. The NBP aims at stipulating the vision, mission, goals and strategies that could set the tone for a planned development and growth of the broadcasting sector in the country in the era of new and emerging technologies.

As per industry estimates, television, radio and the other segments of the media and entertainment sector generated revenue of Rs 2.32 trillion in 2023, which is projected to increase to Rs 3.1 trillion by 2026.

As part of its mission and goals for the National Broadcasting Policy, the telecom authority is pushing for the promotion of indigenization of broadcasting technologies and equipment. TRAI said in its recommendations paper that during an interaction with Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), it was informed that C-DOT has developed the technologies for indigenous products26 for the broadcasting sector, including SMS, CAS, and STBs for OTT, DTH, and other segments.

In this context, the Authority believes that the public service broadcaster, Prasar Bharati may take a lead to procure and deploy the C-DOT products in its network.

Additionally, the Government should facilitate the transfer of these indigenous technologies/products developed by C-DOT to Indian vendors, TRAI recommended. This initiative would promote the indigenization of broadcasting equipment, making India more self-reliant and reducing dependence on imported services.

The Authority has made several recommendations to promote manufacturing, adoption and deployment of indigenously manufactured broadcasting technologies and equipment.

Promoting manufacturing and adoption of new technologies including indigenous broadcasting technologies and equipment

a. Mandating public service broadcaster to procure and deploy indigenous broadcasting technologies and equipment in certain proportion.

b. Incentivizing DPOs for procurement and deployment of indigenous broadcasting systems and equipment including Conditional Access System (CAS), Subscriber Management System (SMS), Set Top Box (STB) through incentive schemes.

c. Incentivizing indigenous development and adoption of digital radio systems including receivers.

d. Enabling the development of the STB manufacturing ecosystem for adoption of interoperable STBs by public service broadcaster and DPOs to empower consumer choice and reduce e-waste. Procurement by public service broadcaster can act as catalyst for indigenization of STBs and CAS.