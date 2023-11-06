comScore

Dentsu trying to shape the future and not doing what was done in the past: Harsha Razdan

Storyboard18 caught up with Harsha Razdan, who said his first priority is to bring things back on an even keel.

By  Storyboard18Nov 6, 2023 3:52 PM
Dentsu in India has made significant changes and rejigged its leadership to script a turnaround. (Still from the video)

In 2021, the Indian unit of Dentsu Group was rocked by a series of senior-level exits and a lot of rumours and confusion around the fate of agencies and talent within the group. Following this, Dentsu in India made significant changes and rejigged its leadership to script a turnaround.

But then Narayan Devanathan, who had taken charge at Dentsu after all the old and familiar names had left, also departed. Now, after many months of restructuring and getting new leaders, things seem to be finally falling back into place for the agency group. Devanathan is also back, having taken up a consulting role as group chief strategic advisor.

The agency also appointed Harsha Razdan as chief executive for its South Asia office. This post had been lying vacant since the sudden exit of former CEO Anand Bhadkamkar, who quit in September 2021. Storyboard18 caught up with Razdan, who said his first priority is to bring things back on an even keel.


First Published on Nov 6, 2023 3:52 PM

