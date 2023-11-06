Dentsu trying to shape the future and not doing what was done in the past: Harsha Razdan

In 2021, the Indian unit of Dentsu Group was rocked by a series of senior-level exits and a lot of rumours and confusion around the fate of agencies and talent within the group. Following this, Dentsu in India made significant changes and rejigged its leadership to script a turnaround.

But then Narayan Devanathan, who had taken charge at Dentsu after all the old and familiar names had left, also departed. Now, after many months of restructuring and getting new leaders, things seem to be finally falling back into place for the agency group. Devanathan is also back, having taken up a consulting role as group chief strategic advisor.