Modern consumers demand authenticity and relatability in brand messaging, says HUL’s Harman Dhillon

In an era where authenticity and relatability are the cornerstones of effective marketing, Harman Dhillon, Executive Director of Beauty & Wellbeing at Hindustan Unilever and General Manager of Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever South Asia, emphasises the evolving role of brands like Dove in shaping societal values.

Dhillon highlights that modern consumers are increasingly drawn to brands that resonate with their personal beliefs and values, making it crucial for brands to present a genuine and consistent point of view.

Dhillon notes that Dove, a global beauty brand under Unilever’s portfolio, has long been at the forefront of purpose-driven communication. The brand’s latest campaign, "Mothermonials," is an extension of this ethos, addressing deep-rooted beauty biases that impact women and young girls, particularly within the context of marriage.

Drawing on insights from the 2020 "Beauty Report" conducted in India, Dhillon explains that nine out of ten women of marriageable age reported being adversely affected by societal beauty standards during the marriage process. These biases often start at a young age, pressuring girls to conform to certain physical ideals at the expense of their confidence and self-worth.

The "Mothermonials" campaign, now in its third iteration, seeks to challenge these generational biases by shifting the focus from physical attributes to values and ambitions when considering matrimonial matches. Dhillon points out that this campaign is not just about raising awareness but also about driving societal change, with Dove positioned as a catalyst for this transformation.

The campaign’s latest phase specifically involves mothers taking a stand against the superficial aspects of matchmaking, advocating for a more holistic approach that considers character, values, and mutual respect as the foundation of a strong partnership.

Dhillon also discusses the measurable impact of such campaigns. Dove, being one of Unilever's largest brands, ensures that the campaign reaches a broad audience, with significant engagement already evident in the early stages. According to Dhillon, the current "Mothermonials" campaign has garnered nearly 4 crore views within a week of its launch, along with 1,00,000 visits to the campaign's dedicated website and 13,000 women interacting with the content.

However, beyond these impressive numbers, Dhillon underscores that the true success of the campaign is measured by the increase in women’s confidence and their perception of their beauty. The ultimate goal is to ensure that more women and young girls feel positive about their appearance, aligning with Dove’s long-standing mission to make beauty a source of confidence, not anxiety.

Edited Excerpts

We know Dove is a very large iconic brand. But where do you take it from here? What does a campaign like Mothermonials do for the brand, the equity, bottom line?

Dhillon: At Unilever we believe that marketing is now moving to being more authentic, it is moving to being more relatable to the target audience and at the same time the brands need to have a view because the consumers are evolving and they really want to be with a brand which resonates with their value systems, which resonates with the point of view that they have in life and that's where having a point of view on a brand like Dove, like we do on a lot of other Unilever brands is going to be very critical and that point of view has to be very authentic because we have to live and breathe that point of view.

In the long run we believe if we are true to the point of view and if we are bringing about products and the regular advertising that we are doing which we are very committed that on a brand like Dove there is no digital distortion that we do, on a brand like Dove we are talking about really the authentic voices across the spectrum that we put out, in the long run that is going to differentiate one brand versus the other.

Dove has been at the forefront of purpose-driven communication, branding, marketing and you have recently come out with the third iteration which is now an ongoing campaign for you. Tell me a little bit about the insights that have driven this Mothermonials campaign from the start.

Dove is one of our mega brands and we do believe that this brand is special and unique and the reason for that is that the philosophy behind Dove is that we believe that beauty should not be a source of anxiety for women and this is the brand which really helps bring alive within women and young girls a positivity about how they look.

Actually in 2020, in India specifically, while of course globally the brand has been on this trajectory, in India in 2020 we partnered with a research agency and we published something which is called the “Beauty Report” and in that there were a couple of insights which were very unique to India. The first being, nine out of 10 women in the marriageable age were really getting impacted by the process itself, which was really focusing a lot on beauty biases.

The second, we realised that this marriage process, while of course, it's a process to get the right partner, but at the same time, it is fraught with beauty biases, which not only start very young and early, it could be at the time of when the girl child, especially is supposed to be studying for tests, she is being nudged to say, can you do X and Y, so that the prospects for her improve. So that was the whole idea and insight. And that's when we decided that we are going to have a long-term campaign, which really addresses each of these biases, each of these moments when we really impact the confidence of young girls and women adversely as a society. And these are generational biases.

So for us what was very clear is, it is critical that we make the society aware of it and we bring about change with Dove being the catalyst. And last but not the least, it is an inter-generational trauma because the latest edition of the campaign, if you see, it's mothers who are really taking a stand to say, of course, we want to find the best match for the daughters. But at the same time, it should not be just about the physical attributes because any strong partnership is built on the value systems. It's built on the ambitions. It's built on how the person thinks, feels. And that's what we are trying to do- look at matrimonials through the eyes of mothers and hence Mothermonials, which is part three of the campaign.

And so far, what sort of response have you got on it? Are you looking at scale for a campaign like this? And also a second part to that question would be, what are you measuring on such a campaign?

Dhillon: Dove, is one of our largest brands in the country, so it has to have scale and impact. So for scale, we look at ensuring the message reaches maximum number of people. So if I was to just talk about the current campaign which we broke a week ago, we're already looking at almost 4 crore views for the campaign. On the Mothermonials website we are looking at almost 1,00,000 visits already. And we are looking at all the filters, etc., that we have put out, 13,000 women interacting with that, which tells us that so many women and the target audience is looking at it, but at the same time, we don't just stop at that. We measure the scale and impact by actually measuring the attribute of this helps me view myself in positive light in the way I look and feel, that has to go up. Because at the end of the day, why are we doing all this? We are doing all this because, like I started out by saying, Dove really wants women and young girls to feel more positive about how they look. So we measure that very regularly, and that's the impact we see of a campaign. If that's going up, and if we are seeing more and more women feeling more confident in their skin, we are bringing about a change.