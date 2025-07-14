Hero MotoCorp AdEx surges by 18.6% in FY25; Aims to scale up 'Quality, Technology'

Hero MotoCorp will continue to ramp up its focus on the quality of products, services, and operations in the current calendar year. According to Vikram S. Kasbekar, Executive Director and Acting Chief Executive Officer, the 2 and 3-wheeler automaker will be investing "deeply" in "technology, customer experience, and product innovation" as it scales up.

HMCL's profit rose by 17% to Rs 4,375.81 crore in FY25. In the previous fiscal year, the company recorded a profit of Rs 3,742.16 crore.

The company's revenue from operations also jumped from Rs 37,788.62 crore to Rs 40,923.42 crore in FY25 year-on-year. Its ad expenses surged to Rs 1,292.86 crore in FY25 as against Rs 1,089.54 crore in the previous financial year.

The company said that the marketing initiatives for premium motorcycles were amplified and targeted to resonate with the distinct demographics. In FY25, the company implemented enhancements of digital marketing technologies, comprising social media campaigns and targeted online advertising.

The Parts, Accessories, and Merchandise business of the automaker grew 8% year-on-year to Rs 5,828 crore in FY2024-25.

HMCL also clocked a growth of 43.05% in the global market, with export surging to 287,429 units.

"With a laser-focused 80-20 strategy, we grew exports over 40%, nearly double the industry rate," the acting CEO of the company said.

In fiscal year 2025-2026, Hero MotoCorp has targeted a global expansion, extending its presence in Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom in the second quarter, due to the rising demand for both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) modes.

According to Dr Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, the company achieved 43% year-on-year growth in international market through, "a sharp focus on customer experience, quality and scale," and added, "entry into Europe and the UK later this year marks the next phase in our global ambition".

At present, Hero MotoCorp is present in 48 countries, with premium products contributing nearly 40% to global sales.

According to the Hero MotoCorp annual report, Colombia and Bangladesh clocked 66% and 44% rise, respectively, in dispatches in FY25. Besides, the Philippines' growth was driven by strong demand for Xoom 110, Xpulse 200 4V, and Hunk 160R.

The company also re-entered the Nepal market and regained the double-digit market share.

HMCL has also eyed entering the Brazilian and African markets through region-specific products and strong local partnerships.

The company's outlook is equally positive for the domestic market. Kasbekar said that cooling inflation, softening of interest rates, strong rural sentiments, and good monsoon will further improve the company's growth.