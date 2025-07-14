Bajaj Auto scales up ad expenses by 6.3% to Rs 508 crore in FY25

Bajaj Auto, which clocked a revenue of over Rs 50,000 crore in fiscal year 2025, scaled up its ad expenses by 6.3% percent. The automaker invested Rs 508.40 crore in FY25 on ads compared to Rs 478.05 crore in the previous fiscal year.

The maker of the Chetak scooter brand registered a decline in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 7,324.73 crore in the fiscal 2025--5% drop YoY due to the share of loss arising from the investment in the associate company (Pierer Mobility AG / KTM AG), undergoing restructuring in Austria.

The sales from the two-wheelers segment shot up from 3,727,923 units in FY24 to 3,982,309 units in FY25, whereas the commercial vehicles sales climbed from 623,010 units (FY24) to 668,657 units (FY25), respectively.

Chairman Niraj Bajaj said that the company will continue its focus on 125cc plus motorcycles, and will scale up Chetak in terms of volume, the three-wheeler segment, and ramp up exports in fiscal year 2026.

According to Bajaj Auto's annual report, the 125cc+ segment, including the brand Pulsar, clocked an annual revenue of nearly Rs 15,000 crore. The company's partner brands, KTM and Triumph, clocked nearly one lakh units domestically in the fiscal year 2025, with the latter's sales escalating to over 60% year-on-year in the domestic market during the year. Notably, the CNG bike brand, Freedom, became an over Rs 500 crore brand within five months of its launch. The Chetak scooters market volume also doubled YoY.

Bajaj Auto Chairman emphasized infusing capital into product innovation, market activation, and consumer experience in the current calendar year. He said the priorities will remain multi-faceted, with a major focus on restoring competitiveness in the 125cc+ motorbike segment in FY26.

"We remain focused on growing the strategically important 125cc+ segment, with brands like Pulsar, Dominar, KTM, Husqvarna & Triumph," according to the company's annual report.