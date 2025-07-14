Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting names Kumar Chander as CEO

Vineet Agrawal, chief executive officer of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting and managing director of Wipro Enterprises, will retire in January 2026 after 40 years with the organization. Kumar Chander, currently president – Southeast Asia and Yardley India, will take over as CEO, effective February 1, 2026.

Beginning October 2025, Chander will work closely with Agrawal to ensure a smooth leadership transition. He will be based at the Wipro Enterprises headquarters in Bengaluru.

Agrawal joined Wipro in 1985 and became CEO of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting in 2002. Over the past two decades, he has led the transformation of the company into a global FMCG conglomerate. Under his leadership, Wipro Consumer Care completed 15 strategic acquisitions, significantly expanded its global brand portfolio, and grew Santoor into one of India’s top two soap brands.

When Agrawal took charge in 2003, the business was primarily focused on vanaspati, soap, and lighting within India. Today, it operates in over 60 countries across categories including personal care, home care, skin care, foods, lighting, and seating products.

Reflecting on the transition, Azim Premji, chairman, Wipro Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., shared, “Vineet has played a defining role in shaping Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting into a formidable, globally respected business - growing it from ₹300 crore in 2003 to over ₹10,600 crore now, transforming it from a domestic player to a truly international business. He transformed Santoor into a leading Indian brand, led 15 strategic acquisitions, and built a strong platform for innovation and growth. His instinctive understanding of people, culture, and long-term value creation has left a lasting legacy. I thank him for his extraordinary contribution over four decades.”

“I am pleased to welcome Kumar Chander as the next CEO Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting & MD, Wipro Enterprises. With 33 years at Wipro and a strong track record across India and international markets, he brings sharp strategic insight and executional depth. His role in making us No. 1 in Malaysia’s Personal care market and top 3 in several others speaks to his leadership. Kumar’s humility, fairness, strategy and business acumen make him exceptionally well-placed to lead us into the next chapter,” he added.

Reflecting on his journey, Agrawal shared, “It has been a privilege to be part of Wipro for 40 years and to lead Consumer Care & Lighting over the last two decades. Together, we have built a global business rooted in strong systems, disciplined execution, and integrity. I am proud of the foundation we have laid and grateful for the opportunity to lead through a period of significant transformation. Our journey has been shaped by Wipro’s long-term focus and commitment to building with purpose. I have full confidence in Kumar – his distinctive leadership style and global experience will guide Wipro to even greater heights.”

Chander said, “It is an honour and privilege to lead Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting at this important moment. Wipro has shaped me both personally and professionally. I am committed to building on the strong foundation laid by Vineet and the many teams across the world who have shaped this remarkable organisation. Together, we will continue to grow with purpose and create meaningful impact across markets.”

Chander has been with Wipro Consumer Care for 34 years and has led operations across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. As President – Southeast Asia and Yardley India, he played a key role in integrating Wipro Consumer Care’s international acquisitions and establishing the acquired brands into leadership positions in these geographies.