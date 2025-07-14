EV ads soar | Hero MotoCorp AdEx surge | 'Fake Shaadi' trend explained

ADVERTISEMENT
India’s EV adex surges 30% y-o-y despite supply chain issues and 75% cut in Chinese rare earth exports
Electric vehicle advertising is surging with EVs set to cross 50% of auto adex by FY26 but supply chain volatility, import dependency, and critical material shortages threaten to derail long-term momentum.
How Indian advertising firms and talent are turning Dubai into a launchpad for regional influence
Indian creatives are turning Dubai into a thriving hub for regional work, leveraging cultural insight, cost efficiency and cross-border collaboration to shape Middle East advertising.
Hero MotoCorp AdEx surges by 18.6% in FY25; Aims to scale up 'Quality, Technology'
HMCL's profit rose by 17% to Rs 4,375.81 crore in FY25. In the previous fiscal year, the company recorded a profit of Rs 3,742.16 crore.
MIB opens ratings market: Without Census, TRP reboot risks data gaps, warn experts
While the proposed liberalization promises more transparency, innovation, and competition, industry veterans stress the need for caution. Without standardization and strong privacy safeguards, India could be trading a monopoly for a free-for-all.
Explained: The rise of India’s ‘Fake Shaadi’ trend
A fake shaadi is a party designed to mimic the full-blown experience of an Indian wedding, except the real couple. This adds up to the Indian wedding market, which as for FY24 is the second largest in the Indian Retail Market with its market size of over Rs 11 trillion.
