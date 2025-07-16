Snapdeal rolls out new brand campaign “Nazar Atak Jaaye”

ADVERTISEMENT
Snapdeal has launched its new brand campaign, “Nazar Atak Jaaye”. ‘Nazar Atak Jaaye’ ad film opens in a doctor's clinic filled with patients whose necks are quite literally stuck at odd angles.
As per the company, the campaign is developed by Snapdeal’s in-house brand team.
Achint Setia, CEO, Snapdeal, said, “Nazar atak jaaye campaign underscores Snapdeal’s endeavor to make the trendiest fashion available to India’s value-savvy fashion shoppers. This campaign uses humor and rooted Indian music as two creative devices to aid in audience engagement and recall. We are very excited to bring our Bharat value shopping proposition come alive through this campaign.”
The campaign strikes a balance between aspiration and authenticity. It connects with the platform’s young, digital-first audience. By celebrating fashion as a form of everyday self-expression, Snapdeal reaffirms its place as the go-to destination for those who want style that turns heads without burning a hole in their pocket.
The campaign celebrates shoppers, who seek trendy fashion, good quality and the right sweet spot price to derive maximum value for money from their purchase.
The campaign is live across Snapdeal’s digital platforms including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.
