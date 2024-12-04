80% digital marketers highlight importance of timing in campaign effectiveness: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
According to research conducted by VDO.AI, over 80% of digital marketers highlight the importance of timing in campaign effectiveness. VDO.AI, has unveiled the Global 2025 Marketing and Campaign Planning Calendar to equip marketers with a well-structured blueprint to identify key moments, stay ahead of industry trends, and craft impactful campaigns that engage their audiences effectively.
The digital advertising landscape continues to evolve, with global digital ad spending projected to reach $798.7 billion in 2025. For Asia-Pacific, it is anticipated that ad spends will increase by 5.8 percent, with AI-driven ad placements contributing to the increase in digital ad spend in markets like India.
Amitt Sharma, CEO at VDO.AI, shared his vision for the launch: “Our 2025 Marketing and Campaign Planning Calendar is more than a resource—it’s a strategic ally for marketers aiming to create meaningful connections. By understanding and anticipating key moments, brands can not only stay relevant but also lead the narrative in their industries.”
From a media channel standpoint, the Dentsu Global Ad Spend Forecasts report highlights that digital is expected to remain the fastest-growing channel, with a projected increase of 9.2 percent in 2025 (8.8 percent three-year CAGR to 2027) to reach $513.0 billion and capture 62.7 percent of global ad spend. Significant growth is anticipated across key digital segments, with retail media leading the way at +21.9 percent year-over-year (19.7 percent three-year CAGR to 2027) as advertisers capitalize on the high value of retailer consumer data and increasingly invest in offsite advertising, including connected TV.